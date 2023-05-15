D.K. Olson’s Newly Released "Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories" is a Fascinating Look Into Life Within the Chicago Area
“Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories,” from Christian Faith Publishing author D.K. Olson, is a delightful blend of personal experiences, family history, and local lore that brings the wonder of Chicago to life.
Six Mile, SC, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories”: a compelling collection of stories that offer a deeply personal reflection on life and love in Chicago. “Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories” is the creation of published author D.K. Olson, a proud Chicago native who served with the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. A loving husband and father, Olson now resides in South Carolina.
Olson shares, “Chicago is a name that everyone around the world has heard of—thanks to Al Capone!
“Doug’s love for Chicagoland, and his desire to bring the same love for the 'Windy City' and its suburbs to people presently living there or planning to reside there in the future, supersedes his own personal 'shortcomings.'
“For people who used to live there, the memories found in this book should be quite fulfilling. The 'Chicago Ancestry' chapters, in particular, promise to be historical and informative.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.K. Olson’s new book will entertain and tug at the heartstrings as readers experience a unique perspective of the Windy City.
Consumers can purchase “Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Olson shares, “Chicago is a name that everyone around the world has heard of—thanks to Al Capone!
“Doug’s love for Chicagoland, and his desire to bring the same love for the 'Windy City' and its suburbs to people presently living there or planning to reside there in the future, supersedes his own personal 'shortcomings.'
“For people who used to live there, the memories found in this book should be quite fulfilling. The 'Chicago Ancestry' chapters, in particular, promise to be historical and informative.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.K. Olson’s new book will entertain and tug at the heartstrings as readers experience a unique perspective of the Windy City.
Consumers can purchase “Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chicagoland: A Book of Real-Life Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories