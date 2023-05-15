Leanear Randall’s Newly Released "Just Deliver the Message" is a Compelling Tale of Good Versus Evil as a Man Finds Himself Tasked with a Holy Mission
“Just Deliver the Message,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leanear Randall, is a suspenseful tale of unexpected twists of fate that will have readers racing to see just what awaits an unassuming man named Paul.
Stafford, VA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Just Deliver the Message”: a potent allegory that will challenge and entertain. “Just Deliver the Message” is the creation of published author Leanear Randall, who was born in Washington, DC. He served twenty-seven years in the United States Army. While in the Army, he earned numerous military and civilian awards. Leanear is an accomplished martial artist with over fifty years of researching, teaching, and practicing Goju-ryu martial arts.
Randall shares, “Paul was just an everyday, unassuming, ordinary man chosen to deliver life-changing messages to strangers. Could he have been mistaken for someone else and chosen incorrectly? Who was he to be given such a task? He was just barely a believer himself, with his own personal demons to battle.
“Thousands of believers discarded their personal belongings and assembled in an open field in Kentucky. By their faith alone, some followed a man unknown to them across America’s heartland to find their destiny.
“Dark forces, determined to undermine the ultimate plan, battled the faithful at every turn. Spiritual warfare was something not to be played with, and it was hard to accept by even the most self-acclaimed believers. Minions of the darkness assured them of their reality.
“Would church leaders withstand the test of Paul’s message or risk losing their salvation? Did Paul’s messages save lives or result in eternal damnation?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leanear Randall’s new book brings the real fight for salvation to life within a compelling fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Just Deliver the Message” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Deliver the Message,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
