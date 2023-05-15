Jamie Ausmyth’s Newly Released "Wake Up! The Time is Now!" is a Heartfelt Message of Encouragement for Anyone Seeking Connection with God
“Wake Up! The Time is Now!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Ausmyth, is an uplifting message of the true loving nature of the Creator that will empower readers in their pursuit of spiritual awareness and growth.
New York, NY, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wake Up! The Time is Now!”: a potent reminder of God’s desire to have a relationship with each of us. “Wake Up! The Time is Now!” is the creation of published author Jamie Ausmyth.
Ausmyth shares, “Have you ever thought to yourself, 'There has to be more' or 'Where’s the love, man?' I grew up in several churches and knew that something wasn’t quite right when it came to how they taught us about God and Jesus, leaving the Holy Spirit out altogether. I had always wondered, 'If God is love, then why do some preach hatred or become shepherds that beat their sheep?' I always felt that if I’m already damned for everything I do good or bad, then why try?
“The truth is that Jesus came to show us who we are in Him and who we truly belong to, our Heavenly Father and the eternal lover of our souls. God doesn’t need or want another religion. He wants a relationship with His children, each and every one of us on earth, not just the saints, but the sinners as well. All saints were once sinners, and sinners are just saints who have not woken yet. I asked God once, 'Why don’t we see you like the world once did?' and He said, 'I’ve been waiting for you, I can do it all by myself, but I want to do it with you.' In this day and age if you have been asking, 'When will we have another revival?' the Holy Spirit is saying, 'It will start when you start it.'
“So wake up! The time is now! Awaken to the truth of who you are. We can have faith in Jesus, we can put our hope in Jesus, and we are truly loved by the Creator of the universe. As children of God we must know what was promised to us and stand on those promises, here on earth, so let’s help bring heaven down, heaven on earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Ausmyth’s new book will spark a new interest in the hearts and minds of those amongst us who have found themselves feeling lost from God’s grace.
