Cynthia G. Johnson’s Newly Released "An Inspirational Book of Powerful Testimonies" is an Inspiring Collection of Personal Experiences with Divine Intervention
“An Inspirational Book of Powerful Testimonies,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia G. Johnson, is a celebration of God’s grace as the author recounts small and significant moments when God offered healing and protection.
Fayetteville, NC, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “An Inspirational Book of Powerful Testimonies”: a thoughtful examination of personal miracles. “An Inspirational Book of Powerful Testimonies” is the creation of published author Cynthia G. Johnson, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who is a faithful member of the St. Paul Full Gospel Baptist Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Johnson shares, “This is an inspirational book of my own miracle testimonies through the years after accepting Christ Jesus as my Lord and Savior. This book was written for all Christian believers in Christ to help them in their walk with the Lord to trust God at all times. God has a time and season for all things (Ecclesiastes 3:1–8). If you include God in everything you do and take him with you everywhere you go, he will help you through any situation that you might be faced with. This book will inspire you, encourage you, increase your faith in God, and show you the power of prayer through my miracle testimonies. Stand on the Word of God. Put everything in his hands. Let him fight your battles for you, and he will never leave you or forsake you. He will work everything out for your good. He will supply all your needs according to his riches in glory and give you the victory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia G. Johnson’s new book offers readers a look into the real-world experiences of a true believer.
Johnson shares in hope of uplifting others in their pursuit of a deep connection with their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “An Inspirational Book of Powerful Testimonies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Inspirational Book of Powerful Testimonies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
