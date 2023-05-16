Adrianna Trujillo’s Newly Released "Sincerely Yours" is a Creative Devotional That Encourages Reflection and Thankfulness
“Sincerely Yours,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adrianna Trujillo, is an uplifting collection of poetry paired with relevant scripture and journaling opportunities meant to aid readers in the pursuit of spiritual growth.
New York, NY, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sincerely Yours”: a heartwarming opportunity to be close with God. “Sincerely Yours” is the creation of published author Adrianna Trujillo, a dedicated mother who held a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from the University of New Mexico. Adrianna's book was published after her tragic death. Submitted by her family as a way for Adrianna's love of Jesus to be shared with others and that they would be blessed. Her family shares, “We know her last breath on earth was her first breath in the loving arms of our Savior Jesus Christ.”
Trujillo shares, “Have you walked outside in the spring to notice the elegance of the dancing wildflowers in the wind, only to find out that in a week’s time they were withered away? The intimate sighting of this raw beauty where the flowers are in full bloom and then wither shares much about the world and God’s abounding grace. He presents beautiful opportunities that seem to be short, and if you miss it, it seems as if the season has ended. The revelation of this natural evolution of season is to share that opportunities will come back around. It comes back so we may bask in the beauty of the wildflowers or, in God’s terms, have a chance to say yes to His call once again.
“'Sincerely Yours' is a collection of poems that express the fruits of the flesh I once produced and the fruits of the spirit I now walk in. This started as love poems to God for all He has done but turned into a call of my own. Each section has scriptures to reflect on and room for devotion time with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrianna Trujillo’s new book will empower readers in the pursuit of living and celebrating in God’s grace.
Trujillo shares in hopes of bringing readers closer with God as they take time to reflect on the powerful messages within.
Consumers can purchase “Sincerely Yours” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sincerely Yours,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Trujillo shares, “Have you walked outside in the spring to notice the elegance of the dancing wildflowers in the wind, only to find out that in a week’s time they were withered away? The intimate sighting of this raw beauty where the flowers are in full bloom and then wither shares much about the world and God’s abounding grace. He presents beautiful opportunities that seem to be short, and if you miss it, it seems as if the season has ended. The revelation of this natural evolution of season is to share that opportunities will come back around. It comes back so we may bask in the beauty of the wildflowers or, in God’s terms, have a chance to say yes to His call once again.
“'Sincerely Yours' is a collection of poems that express the fruits of the flesh I once produced and the fruits of the spirit I now walk in. This started as love poems to God for all He has done but turned into a call of my own. Each section has scriptures to reflect on and room for devotion time with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrianna Trujillo’s new book will empower readers in the pursuit of living and celebrating in God’s grace.
Trujillo shares in hopes of bringing readers closer with God as they take time to reflect on the powerful messages within.
Consumers can purchase “Sincerely Yours” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sincerely Yours,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories