John F. Farman’s Newly Released "The Final Argument" is an Intense Fiction That Finds the Foundation of Mankind’s Faith Rocked Following a Terrible War
“The Final Argument,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John F. Farman, is a compelling tale that will challenge readers in their understanding of being a true follower of Christ as Christians find themselves on trial for simply following the Word of God.
Steens, MS, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Final Argument”: a futuristic tale of unexpected twists of fate. “The Final Argument” is the creation of published author John F. Farman, a dedicated husband, United States Air Force veteran, and graduate of Fayetteville Technical Community College and New Tribes Bible Institute.
Farman shares, “My name is Bruce Crane, and to see one’s world turned upside down, in a very short time, is enough to bring anyone to their knees.
“Where do I start to describe how it all happened?
“I guess I should start in the courtroom, where this particular trial took place. Following the witnesses’ testimony, the prosecutor asked each of the defendants the same question: 'Will you take the mark?'
“The defendants’ response will move the scales of justice and determine for each of them their fate. But more than that, it caused a few houses to be divided against themselves. For it goes beyond this courtroom; it will affect everyday life.
“Then the prosecuting attorney said, 'Ladies and gentlemen of the jury—'
“Come and read as I tell you about these events and beyond. This is not a once-upon-a-time story. It is a compelling, edge-of-your-seat, roller-coaster ride. Hang on!
“In The Final Argument, it will become clear!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John F. Farman’s new book offers a thought-provoking reading experience that presents a nearly apocalyptic scene.
Consumers can purchase “The Final Argument” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Final Argument,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
