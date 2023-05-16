Christopher Greeson’s Newly Released "A Journey Of Miracles" is a Personal Reflection on Momentous Occasions Within the Author’s Life
“A Journey Of Miracles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher Greeson, is an uplifting selection of truly impactful moments in the author’s experiences that empower, encourage, and rejuvenate a sense of committed faith in God.
Lincolnton, NC, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Journey Of Miracles”: a potent reminder of God’s hand upon each of our lives. “A Journey Of Miracles” is the creation of published author Christopher Greeson, who married his high school sweetheart right after graduating from college. They have now been married for over fifty-one years. He has two daughters and four grandchildren.
Greeson shares, “How do you define the words journey and miracle? What do you base your definition on? Many times, these are defined by what’s happening in an individual’s life or simply by an emotional response to a particular situation. Sometimes, these words are used so often that their meaning and their impact on our lives are actually diminished and can even become inaccurate.
“These wide varieties of definitions can make for great discussions and good learning experiences when conducted respectfully and with open minds. In A Journey of Miracles, I share my thoughts on what these two words mean to me. It is written to honor what God has done, and continues to do, in my life. I am not a professional writer, so I know through the whole writing process, I was helped and inspired by the Holy Spirit. I pray they encourage, remind, renew, and engage each of you.
“God created you. God knows each of you. God loves you. You are significant to him. You are his miracle. He longs for you to join him on the journey he has for you. Trust God. You are never alone. God has never made a mistake with a life. You have a purpose in his world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Greeson’s new book will engage the spirit as readers reflect and consider their own blessings.
Greeson shares in hope of offering an encouraging hand to anyone struggling with their purpose or personal connection to God.
Consumers can purchase “A Journey Of Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Journey Of Miracles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
