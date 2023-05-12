Frances Elaine Camp’s New Book, "Willow Grove Lane," is a Heartfelt and Stirring Tale That Centers Around the Lives of a Coal Miner's Family and Their Descendants
Americus, GA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Frances Elaine Camp, a prolific writer who loves her family and the Lord, has completed her most recent book, “Willow Grove Lane”: a touching story that follows the Isaacs family, and the struggles, losses, and triumphs faced throughout generations.
Born in Wellston, Ohio, author Frances Elaine Camp is forty-three years old, and the eldest of her siblings. Being the wife of an Army retiree, she has grown fond of some historical tours as well as reading the Bible through. The author has two grown children: a son named Jeff and a daughter named Teresa.
“Nez and Ben Isaacs remain faithful and true when it comes to raising their three daughters as Aunt Lucy had raised Ben,” writes Camp. “Lucy is never forgotten as a pioneer relative.
“Progress and time bring more love and adventures to the mansion. There’s heartbreak with the loss of Ben. Eventually, lovely Rose walks the similar footsteps in life, as Ralph fails to return from Japan. Nez turns the home into an orphanage.
“With the help of others, life becomes more of a success. Pretty Wanda escapes a near-fatal accident, but she gains Cal in the end. Ben’s and Lucy’s spirits linger, it seems, as history repeats itself. A mysterious treasure is finally found after years of undiscovery. Maria Jean finds happiness with her handsome Edmond, whom Ben was so fond of. Both she and Wanda are eventually blessed with motherhood. Little Archie warms the hearts of each adult around him. And Mama Nez grows stronger as she becomes older, with the grace of God. As a coal miner’s widow, she dedicates her life to the folks around her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Frances Elaine Camp’s book is a poignant and deeply moving tale that will take readers on a profound and unforgettable journey. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, this character-driven tale is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Willow Grove Lane” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
