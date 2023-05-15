Lisa Campbell Ricci’s New Book, “Top Off, Half Gone, and All Gone,” is a Charming Tale of a Young Mouse Who Must Lie to Avoid Being Punished Despite Knowing It's Wrong
New York, NY, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lisa Campbell Ricci, a wife, mother of three, and a grandmother who recently retired after twenty-two years of teaching, has completed her most recent book, “Top Off, Half Gone, and All Gone”: a delightful tale of a curious and hungry mouse who steals some delicious jam and must continue his lying to keep from getting in trouble.
“Would Christmas ever be the same?” writes Ricci. “Read the story of how a little mouse made some poor choices and lied about them. An understanding father and his remorseful son show us the power of love and faith.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Campbell Ricci’s book initially began as a story passed down through her family by word of mouth, later becoming a tradition for the author to read to her kindergarten class during Christmastime. Now Ricci shares this story with readers from all over in the hopes that it will bring them joy as it once did her and her own children. With vivid artwork to help bring this riveting story to life, “Top Off, Half Gone, and All Gone” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover the wonderful things that can happen through truth, understanding, and forgiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Top Off, Half Gone, and All Gone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Would Christmas ever be the same?” writes Ricci. “Read the story of how a little mouse made some poor choices and lied about them. An understanding father and his remorseful son show us the power of love and faith.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Campbell Ricci’s book initially began as a story passed down through her family by word of mouth, later becoming a tradition for the author to read to her kindergarten class during Christmastime. Now Ricci shares this story with readers from all over in the hopes that it will bring them joy as it once did her and her own children. With vivid artwork to help bring this riveting story to life, “Top Off, Half Gone, and All Gone” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover the wonderful things that can happen through truth, understanding, and forgiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Top Off, Half Gone, and All Gone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories