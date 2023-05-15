Frederick Carpenter’s New Book, "Luke Vs. the Nuke: Forsaken Territory," Follows One Man's Involvement in Trying to Prevent a Nuclear Civil War Within America
Jamestown, RI, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Frederick Carpenter has completed his most recent book, “Luke Vs. the Nuke: Forsaken Territory”: a gripping story that centers around one man’s struggle for survival in the middle of a separatist strike in an America ravaged by nuclear war and inner conflict amongst its citizens.
“In the aftermath of war, Corporal Luke Bowen, US army, survived the worldwide conflict between Eastern and Western cultures,” writes Carpenter. “He was present when the most horrible scenes played out. Near the end of the war, the United States dropped a tactical nuclear bomb close to its own lines to stop an enemy suicide attack.
“Somehow, he made it out of the conflict, but at a substantial cost. Recovering in a field hospital, he discovered that his injuries, although life-changing, were not as devastating as those around him affected by the nuclear radiation.
“After rehabilitation, Luke chose the army as a career. No longer capable of serving in the infantry, he was assigned a desk job in the new frontier of America. During the war, the United States also suffered several nuclear strikes. Not only did America have to manage the ravages of war but it also had to deal with a separatist movement brewing in the central states.”
Published by Fulton Books, Frederick Carpenter’s thrilling book will follow Luke as he becomes embroiled in the ongoing conflict and, while on a mission in Ohio, witnesses the larger picture of what is truly happening. As the situation grows more dire, Luke accompanies a group of negotiators to the separatist stronghold in St. Louis, but with tensions rising and the threat of a nuclear strike on the rebels' part growing imminent, will the United States strike back with their own nuclear arsenal?
“Luke Vs. the Nuke: Forsaken Territory” draws inspiration from the author’s experiences in the Marines, as well as his love of science fiction. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Carpenter weaves an intricate plot that is sure to keep readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, author Frederick Carpenter served in the U.S. Marines for two years during the Vietnam War before graduating from the University of Rhode Island. While in the Marines, he served aboard an American aircraft carrier, the USS John F. Kennedy, and at the Naples, Italy, NSA (naval support activity). After his discharge, Carpenter completed his education and went on to work as a secondary school teacher and an interscholastic league soccer coach. After coaching soccer for twenty years, he was elected to the Rhode Island Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame and retired from education in 2011.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Luke Vs. the Nuke: Forsaken Territory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
