Vera LaFleur’s New Book, "Three for the Money," Centers Around One Mother's Fight to Protect Herself and Her Family from a Dangerous Criminal with Ties to Her Past
Tega Cay, SC, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vera LaFleur has completed her most recent book, “Three for the Money”: a gripping thriller that follows a woman who must do all she can to protect herself and her child when a former lover re-enters her life with the intent of robbing the bank her husband currently works at.
Originally from the south-central Louisiana area, author Vera Dugal LaFleur migrated with her Air Force husband to several southwestern and southern states. Currently, she resides in South Carolina and has worked as a journalist, schoolteacher, social worker, and script writer and producer of corporate training videos. Nowadays, Vera is happily devoting herself to writing fiction.
“Christine Lyman almost had it all,” writes LaFleur. “From a life of poverty and the disappearance of her high school sweetheart, she met, fell in love, and married Stewart Lyman, bank owner and the richest man in a small town across the state line. He was driving through her area and stopped for lunch, becoming intrigued by the young and pretty waitress with the soft smile and the ash-blond hair.
“Her challenge now is the well-being of their six-year-old deaf son. After struggling with sign language, she and her husband reluctantly enroll him in a school for the deaf in the neighboring town of Oakton. The child is unhappy with being away from home, unsuccessfully attempts to run away.
“Christine drives to her husband’s bank to discuss this with him, but he is tied up in a board meeting. When the secretary is called into his office, she asks Christine to sit at her desk to answer the phone. Looking around the lobby, Christine spots a familiar face. He is her long-lost boyfriend who disappeared only days before their planned wedding.
“The young man glances across the room, and their gazes lock. He turns to flee the bank. Her recognition has ruined their chance of robbery. But when he reports this to his partners, the older man thinks otherwise. ‘How many old girlfriends with authority do you have working in banks? We can force her to get us into the main vault for a much larger haul than the penny-ante money in the teller’s cages.’
“Thus begins a deadly spiral of intimidation, threats, kidnapping, and murder as the young woman fights to protect herself and her deaf son from her ex-boyfriend, his current and very vindictive girlfriend, and their older mentor in crime.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vera LaFleur’s book is a compelling and enthralling novel that will lead readers on an unforgettable journey, as Christine’s life begins to crumble around her and she is forced to grapple with her past. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven drama is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Three for the Money” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from the south-central Louisiana area, author Vera Dugal LaFleur migrated with her Air Force husband to several southwestern and southern states. Currently, she resides in South Carolina and has worked as a journalist, schoolteacher, social worker, and script writer and producer of corporate training videos. Nowadays, Vera is happily devoting herself to writing fiction.
“Christine Lyman almost had it all,” writes LaFleur. “From a life of poverty and the disappearance of her high school sweetheart, she met, fell in love, and married Stewart Lyman, bank owner and the richest man in a small town across the state line. He was driving through her area and stopped for lunch, becoming intrigued by the young and pretty waitress with the soft smile and the ash-blond hair.
“Her challenge now is the well-being of their six-year-old deaf son. After struggling with sign language, she and her husband reluctantly enroll him in a school for the deaf in the neighboring town of Oakton. The child is unhappy with being away from home, unsuccessfully attempts to run away.
“Christine drives to her husband’s bank to discuss this with him, but he is tied up in a board meeting. When the secretary is called into his office, she asks Christine to sit at her desk to answer the phone. Looking around the lobby, Christine spots a familiar face. He is her long-lost boyfriend who disappeared only days before their planned wedding.
“The young man glances across the room, and their gazes lock. He turns to flee the bank. Her recognition has ruined their chance of robbery. But when he reports this to his partners, the older man thinks otherwise. ‘How many old girlfriends with authority do you have working in banks? We can force her to get us into the main vault for a much larger haul than the penny-ante money in the teller’s cages.’
“Thus begins a deadly spiral of intimidation, threats, kidnapping, and murder as the young woman fights to protect herself and her deaf son from her ex-boyfriend, his current and very vindictive girlfriend, and their older mentor in crime.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vera LaFleur’s book is a compelling and enthralling novel that will lead readers on an unforgettable journey, as Christine’s life begins to crumble around her and she is forced to grapple with her past. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven drama is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Three for the Money” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories