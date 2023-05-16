John Keck’s New Book, "The Sum of My Works," Follows Two Brothers Who Drift Apart While Navigating the Shifting Landscape of the Late 20th Century in America
Helena, MT, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Keck, an engineer, writer, and outdoorsman who currently resides in Helena, Montana, has completed his most recent book, “The Sum of My Works”: a gripping story of two brothers who are torn apart by life and circumstances both out of their control and of their own doing.
Keck writes, “‘Things roll downhill, energy dissipates, disorder increases. Things wear out, break, fall apart.’ Jimmy Doyle describes his life as a mechanic in these terms, but these hard truths better describe the thirty-year story of the Doyle brothers as told in ‘The Sum of My Works.’ On the eve of the Cuban Missile crisis, the lives of Jimmy and Patrick Doyle are shattered as surely as if the button had been pushed. Together and apart, the brothers experience the fear and uncertainty of intergenerational trauma, the justice system, incarceration, and the Vietnam War as well as the heady 1960s counterculture, the anti-war movement, exile, wilderness, and survival against overwhelming odds. Through it all, the brothers search for the human connections they’ve lost, as they struggle against the inexorable forces arrayed against them until they must face yet another personal apocalypse—and betrayal of their brotherhood.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Keck’s book is a poignant and character-driven tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, as they witness the way in which life tears brothers Jimmy and Patrick apart, setting them on different courses as they work to overcome their struggles and endure their personal trials. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Keck weaves a compelling novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Sum of My Works” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
