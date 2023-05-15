Author William Amos Hagwood’s New Book, “The Devil Has a Son: The 13th Step,” Shares the Author’s Emotionally Taxing Experience of Spiritual Despair
Recent release “The Devil Has a Son: The 13th Step,” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Amos Hagwood, is an impactful memoir that details the author’s struggle through a spiritual crisis.
Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Amos Hagwood, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “The Devil Has a Son: The 13th Step”: a chilling work that takes readers into the author’s experience through a painful time spiritually.
Hagwood writes, “As I sat in a seat with a straight jacket on and being restrained, I thought about telling the doctors something different in the morning to get out of the situation. As I was sitting in a chair around other patients and clients, a patient grabbed a handful of pencils (about eight) and said to me, ‘I know who you are.’ Then he tried stabbing me with the pencils. With this straight jacket on, I was defenseless.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Amos Hagwood’s revealing work invites readers to learn from the author’s experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this autobiographical work can purchase “The Devil Has a Son: The 13th Step” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
