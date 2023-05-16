Author Dennis Sullivan’s New Book, "One Believer’s Thoughts" is a Frank and Earnest Reflection of the Author’s Thoughts on God and Retirement
Recent release “One Believer’s Thoughts,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Sullivan, is a thought-provoking and perhaps prayer-provoking exploration on the nature of God, derived from the author’s unique education and experience, as well as an additional reflection on retirement.
Boynton Beach, FL, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Sullivan has completed his new book, “One Believer’s Thoughts”: a heartfelt reflection on God and His role as father. Sullivan is from the Judeo-Christian tradition, a Roman Catholic, but the thoughts included in the pages are written for believers, non-believers, and not-yet-believers alike. Sullivan has been a priest, lawyer, and utility executive and is a husband and father. He is currently retired and enjoys traveling and playing golf.
“This book concerns the God who is both the infinite, all-powerful Creator of the universe and the God who is kind, forgiving, helpful, and present to us right here. He is a father, our Father,” Sullivan said.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sullivan’s contemplative book is written for ordinary people whose real lives are often complicated and situated in an equally complicated world.
The book includes a number of short reflections in nontechnical language, leaving readers to reflect on topics and questions using their own experience. There is also a longer reflection on retirement that considers God’s continuing call to those who have moved on from their structured work lives, reminding readers that the true work of life goes on long after employment ends.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “One Believer’s Thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
