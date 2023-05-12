Author Cynthia Akins Thornton’s New Book, "The Stories of Cindy Suzer: Cindy Suzer and Grandma’s Prayer," is a Children’s Story with a Meaningful Lesson
Recent release “The Stories of Cindy Suzer: Cindy Suzer and Grandma’s Prayer,” from Covenant Books author Cynthia Akins Thornton, is the story of a little girl who gets to spend some time with Grandma and Grandpa while Daddy and Mommy are away on a trip.
Whiteville, NC, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Akins Thornton has completed her new book, “The Stories of Cindy Suzer: Cindy Suzer and Grandma’s Prayer”: a delightful children’s story that follows a little girl who learns a valuable lesson about the power of prayer and God’s ability to heal.
Author Cynthia Akins Thornton is a wife and mother of two adult daughters, Abby and Rachel, and a mother-in-law to Farrell. Cynthia and her husband, Joe, are also brand-new grandparents. Cynthia was raised in Port Clinton, Ohio, but has lived in Whiteville, North Carolina, for most of her thirty-one years of marriage to her husband, Joe. Cynthia and Joe met at the Institute of Ministry at Christian Retreat, Bradenton, Florida, in 1989 and recently attended the IOM again to reconnect to the calling of God in their lives. Their heart is to always pursue Him and to say yes to whatever He asks them to do.
Cynthia writes, “Cindy Suzer was a little girl who lived in a small town with her daddy, her mommy, her brother, and her dog, Fluffy. Cindy Suzer loved it when her grandparents came to visit. They didn’t live close by like some of her friends’ grandparents did, so she didn’t get to see them very often.”
Published by Covenant Books, Cynthia Akins Thornton’s engaging tale encourages readers to believe in God’s ability to heal.
Readers can purchase “The Stories of Cindy Suzer: Cindy Suzer and Grandma’s Prayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
