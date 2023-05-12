Author Cynthia Akins Thornton’s New Book, "The Stories of Cindy Suzer: Cindy Suzer and Grandma’s Prayer," is a Children’s Story with a Meaningful Lesson

Recent release “The Stories of Cindy Suzer: Cindy Suzer and Grandma’s Prayer,” from Covenant Books author Cynthia Akins Thornton, is the story of a little girl who gets to spend some time with Grandma and Grandpa while Daddy and Mommy are away on a trip.