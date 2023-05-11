Yard Management Solutions Makes Splash at Logimat in Germany

Colin Mansfield, Director of Sales and Marketing at Yard Management Solutions, spoke at Logimat about the importance of effective yard management. He highlighted the potential benefits, such as reduced detention fees and CO2 emissions, and emphasized the impact that modern software can have with small tweaks. Attendees praised Yard Management Solutions' award-winning software, which has received five consecutive recognitions for "Best IT Innovation" in the United States.