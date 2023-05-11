Yard Management Solutions Makes Splash at Logimat in Germany
Stuttgart, Germany, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Logimat, the international trade fair for intralogistics and process management, held in Stuttgart, Germany, saw an increased focus on yard management this year. Colin Mansfield, Director of Sales and Marketing at Yard Management Solutions, gave a speech on the importance of effective yard management and how it can unlock the key to supply chain success.
Mansfield highlighted the vast technological gap in the yard and the need for companies to prioritize effective yard management, stating, "Ignoring effective yard management puts your company in unnecessary danger, but treating it as a crucial component will unlock the key to supply chain success."
During his 30 minute speech, Mansfield showcased the benefits of effective yard management, such as reduced detention fees and CO2 emissions, and the potential for small tweaks to have an enormous impact.
"By prioritizing effective yard management, companies can reap instant results," Mansfield said. "Small manual tasks have large downstream effects. I call it the 'iceberg effect' - an operation may know they have a few inefficiencies, but they don't know all the issues hidden beneath the surface."
Mansfield emphasized the need for modern software in shipping yards, stating that "Today's shipping yards are still run on spreadsheets, radios, emails, phone calls, blood, sweat, and tears. But modern shipping yards deserve modern software."
Yard Management Solutions is no stranger to being recognized as the industry leader. Since 2018 they have received five consecutive recognitions for "Best IT Innovation" at trade shows in the United States. Their technology and software have been praised for its effectiveness and efficiency in streamlining yard management processes, allowing companies to save time and money while improving overall supply chain success. Logimat was their first international event.
Attendees at Logimat were impressed with Mansfield's speech, which focused on often-overlooked areas to experience savings in the yard. Effective yard management is becoming increasingly crucial to supply chain success, and Logimat proved a welcoming venue for Yard Management Solutions’ message and award-winning software.
About Yard Management Solutions
Today’s shipping yards have overwhelming challenges that exceed manual tracking methods. Our easy to use yard management software brings them into the modern age. Our customers get to see exactly where trailers are, so they can stop wasting time with outdated tracking systems. Find out more and request a demo at YardManagementSolutions.com.
