Author Sharrie Garbisch’s New Book "Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster," Follows a Dog Named Merlin Who Learns a Lesson After Disregarding His Parents' Advice
Recent release “Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster,” from Covenant Books author Sharrie Garbisch, is an adorable tale of a young German shepherd pup who has the ability to talk to his mom and dad. As they all get used to Merlin being able to communicate with human speech, the three take a journey to the farm, where Merlin learns an important lesson while being chased by a bully.
Brownsdale, MN, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharrie Garbisch, a loving mother and grandmother who lives on a farm in Southeastern Minnesota with her German shepherd, Max, has completed her new book, “Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster”: a charming tale that follows an adventurous German shepherd who finds his match in an unlikely place while on a trip with his mom and dad.
“In this third part of ‘Merlin and the Owl,’ Merlin and his mommy and daddy head to the farm,” writes Garbisch. “Merlin is looking forward to some fun until he encounters a farmyard bully. Watch what happens as Merlin gets taught a lesson by this tough guy! And of course, the owl makes an appearance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharrie Garbisch’s new book is a delightful story that will follow Merlin as he learns important lessons about following the orders of his parents and respecting the boundaries of different animals. With vibrant artwork to help bring Garbisch’s story to life, “Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the engaging experiences of Merlin over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In this third part of ‘Merlin and the Owl,’ Merlin and his mommy and daddy head to the farm,” writes Garbisch. “Merlin is looking forward to some fun until he encounters a farmyard bully. Watch what happens as Merlin gets taught a lesson by this tough guy! And of course, the owl makes an appearance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharrie Garbisch’s new book is a delightful story that will follow Merlin as he learns important lessons about following the orders of his parents and respecting the boundaries of different animals. With vibrant artwork to help bring Garbisch’s story to life, “Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the engaging experiences of Merlin over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories