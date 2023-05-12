Author Sharrie Garbisch’s New Book "Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster," Follows a Dog Named Merlin Who Learns a Lesson After Disregarding His Parents' Advice

Recent release “Merlin and the Owl: Merlin Meets the Rooster,” from Covenant Books author Sharrie Garbisch, is an adorable tale of a young German shepherd pup who has the ability to talk to his mom and dad. As they all get used to Merlin being able to communicate with human speech, the three take a journey to the farm, where Merlin learns an important lesson while being chased by a bully.