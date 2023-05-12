Author John B. Hawkins’s new book, “Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just Like You!” Presents Scientific Evidence Supporting a New Theory About Climate Change

Recent release “Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just Like You!” from Covenant Books author John B. Hawkins, is a compelling read that questions the prevailing climate change consensus and explores the science supporting an alternative theory for the “climate change crisis.” This alternative is intended for all audiences and combines science with laughter to open minds.