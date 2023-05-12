Author John B. Hawkins’s new book, “Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just Like You!” Presents Scientific Evidence Supporting a New Theory About Climate Change
Recent release “Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just Like You!” from Covenant Books author John B. Hawkins, is a compelling read that questions the prevailing climate change consensus and explores the science supporting an alternative theory for the “climate change crisis.” This alternative is intended for all audiences and combines science with laughter to open minds.
Tulsa, OK, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John B. Hawkins, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who graduated cum laude from Rice University with a BA in the honors program in economics and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, has completed his new book, “Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just Like You!”: a compelling read that presents a new approach and hypothesis to explain climate change.
“‘Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just like You!’ presents a readable, nontechnical explanation of what does and does not cause ‘climate change,’” writes Hawkins. “The conclusions are new to the climate debate, they are demonstrably proven, and they convey the feeling of comfort that follows naturally from plain spoken truth. The book's theme, ‘Climate cycles, not climate change,’ is supported by proven science in many disciplines. Because highly relevant proven facts are being widely ignored, there is a need for understanding by the ‘people’ of all the facts before prudent policy can be set.
“The book directly challenges the prevailing ‘settled science’ of climate theories in the United States, which is demonstrably incorrect. If left unchallenged, these theories will cause economic and psychological damage to many people for many years to come. Short chapters in the book are devoted to what is in fact very complex science (e.g., photosynthesis, changes in the earth's orbit about the sun, and the critical importance of CO2 in the oceans and atmosphere to sustain life on earth). The perhaps surprising definition of fossil fuels as ‘stored solar energy’ is directly related to the documented decline of atmospheric CO2 content over the last 500 million years. We present a hypothesis as to why this decline in CO2 is happening.
“There is a playful tone; for example, CO2 is introduced with the metaphor of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ with CO2, the source of life, widely feared as the Beast embodiment of the evils of industrialization! The story is child-friendly, definitely not nightmare material.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John B. Hawkins’s new book will help to demystify the science behind climate change and enlighten readers to the new way of thinking about the ongoing climate debate.
Readers can purchase “Prove It: A Climate Revelation for People Just Like You!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
