Author Robert Null’s New Book, "Stand Your Ground," Explores the Ways in Which God's Followers Can Stand in His Name and How Pastors Can Prepare Their Flock to do so
Recent release “Stand Your Ground: Standing Firm in the Face of Adversity,” from Covenant Books author Robert Null, is a riveting faith-based read designed to empower readers and encourage them to stand up for the Lord by highlighting examples from the Bible in which ordinary men were asked to do the same and rose to meet their calling.
Toomsuba, MS, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Null, a pastor, counselor, builder, part-time farmer, and a loving husband and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Stand Your Ground: Standing Firm in the Face of Adversity”: an inspiring discussion on how readers can learn to stand strong in one’s faith in the Lord and against sin and temptation, and reveals vital examples of leadership that pastors must follow in order to guide their parishioners to God’s light.
Author Robert Null and his wife, Teri, have been engaged in full-time pastoral ministry for thirty-nine years, with the last twenty-five of those years spent serving as senior pastors of First Assembly Meridian, or FAM. In addition, Robert has served as a presbyter and as an executive presbyter in the Mississippi District of the Assemblies of God. Robert and Teri have three daughters with families of their own who all attend church at FAM. Robert completed his undergraduate degree at Southwestern Assemblies of God College, now known as Southwestern University in Waxahachie, Texas.
Null shares, “Standing firm in the face of adversity is an opportunity that we all get to endure. I think the willingness to stand is not something that we learn to do but rather that we are inspired to do. When we stand, we give the Lord something to work with. We give him someone to anoint for a purpose, someone to use for his cause. The willingness to stand arises from having seen others do so or having been inspired through his word. Standing firm in the face of adversity is also a matter of character. Pastors, people, and churches often find themselves with the choice of standing firm or fleeing. Those who stand are guaranteed a fight. Those who flee are guaranteed a failure. Since this is the case, standing, looking for God’s victory, seems to be the proper course.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Null’s new book will help to guide readers towards forging an everlasting relationship with the Lord through comparisons to Biblical figures who answered their calling from God to stand beside him. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Null hopes his writings shall allow readers the strength to stand for what they believe in, offering themselves up to become a follower of God and a messenger of his incredible teachings.
Readers can purchase “Stand Your Ground: Standing Firm in the Face of Adversity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
