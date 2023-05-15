Author Leslie Pobee’s New Book, "Destined to Survive; A Memoir of Tragedies and Triumphs," Emphasizes How Helpless Humans Are Without the Help of God
Recent release “Destined to Survive; A Memoir of Tragedies and Triumphs,” from Covenant Books author Leslie Pobee, is a powerful memoir that shares the author’s experiences through the Liberian civil war.
Plainfield, IL, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Pobee, a geographical information systems (GIS) analyst/data scientist by profession has completed his new book, “Destined to Survive; A Memoir of Tragedies and Triumphs”: a potent memoir that shares the highs and lows of the author’s journey through life.
Author Leslie Pobee is also a music minister with a strong passion for promoting quality music and raising worship leaders. He has rich experience with an outstanding record of ministry in Africa, Europe, and the United States. Leslie is a recording artist and has written over fifty songs and is currently working on several new singles. He is married with three children.
Leslie Pobee writes, “I battled with the idea of documenting the events that occurred in the first fifteen years of my life for many years. My main hesitation was due to the heart-wrenching memories the thought gave me; the memories were too painful for me to relive all by myself. Sharing my story with friends and at Christian gatherings was very easy because I learned to share it without letting my emotions have the best of me. However, I could just not muster the courage to sit all by myself to write a single sentence of this story. I was simply too afraid of my past; it traumatized me! Sharing my story to an audience was always therapeutic, and to me, that was sufficient. It was not until I shared the story with my pastor in 2017, and he asked me to share it at one of our prayer meetings, did I see the need to develop an outline. Writing that outline was a real struggle, but I managed to get it done.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leslie Pobee’s new book allows readers to learn about the author’s firsthand experiences.
Readers can purchase “Destined to Survive; A Memoir of Tragedies and Triumphs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Leslie Pobee is also a music minister with a strong passion for promoting quality music and raising worship leaders. He has rich experience with an outstanding record of ministry in Africa, Europe, and the United States. Leslie is a recording artist and has written over fifty songs and is currently working on several new singles. He is married with three children.
Leslie Pobee writes, “I battled with the idea of documenting the events that occurred in the first fifteen years of my life for many years. My main hesitation was due to the heart-wrenching memories the thought gave me; the memories were too painful for me to relive all by myself. Sharing my story with friends and at Christian gatherings was very easy because I learned to share it without letting my emotions have the best of me. However, I could just not muster the courage to sit all by myself to write a single sentence of this story. I was simply too afraid of my past; it traumatized me! Sharing my story to an audience was always therapeutic, and to me, that was sufficient. It was not until I shared the story with my pastor in 2017, and he asked me to share it at one of our prayer meetings, did I see the need to develop an outline. Writing that outline was a real struggle, but I managed to get it done.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leslie Pobee’s new book allows readers to learn about the author’s firsthand experiences.
Readers can purchase “Destined to Survive; A Memoir of Tragedies and Triumphs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories