MkX to Headline Second Annual Stark Pride Festival on June 10, 2023
Pop musician MkX will perform as the headline entertainer at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton on Saturday, June 10, 2023 as part of the Stark Pride Festival 2023.
Canton, OH, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MkX recently released a single “Play Out” and plans to release more new music throughout 2023. An out entertainer, MkX has previously performed at the Downtown LA Pride Festival. He plans to bring a similar fully realized artistic production to the festival main stage with his music and imagery utilizing the digital large video screen at Centennial Plaza and dancers.
“This year’s entertainment is an exciting array of extraordinary original artists who’s talent, skill and joy celebrate the incredible diversity and beautiful humanity represented in our entire community. We are super excited to be joined by our national headliner MkX and his dancers – a perfect end to an amazing day,” said Jonathan Becker, chair of the Entertainment Committee.
Over 5,000 people are expected for the large-scale LGBTQ+ Pride festival returning to Stark County. The event is open to all interested and supportive persons and will feature music, entertainment, food trucks, speakers, booths, dancing, and educational programs for youth and adults. Festival admission is free. A pride walk will take place prior to the start of the festival.
This headline entertainer is made possible through a Cultural Tourism Grant from Arts in Stark and Visit Canton. Cultural Tourism Grants are awarded for the purpose of generating increased visitation and economic impact for the region through the support of arts and culture events and marketing initiatives.“Our festival committee feels honored to have received a Cultural Tourism Grant from Arts in Stark and Visit Canton to elevate our entertainment for this year’s festival, and we’re so excited to have MkX bring his creativity from LA to our festival mainstage to attract a wider audience to this year’s festival,” said T.J. Horwood, Stark Pride Festival Chair.
MkX’s previous chart action has been impressive, with his single “right place, at the right time” reaching #3 on the Mediabase Top 40 Pop Independent Artists chart. An earlier tune, “One Sided Love,” racked up over 927,000 Spotify streams and 283,000 YouTube views while hitting #2 on the Mediabase Top 40 Indie chart. In addition to having his songs in regular rotation over the past five years on SiriusXM, iHeartRadio and Clear Channel, his songs are regularly played at H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, Sephora, Gap, Old Navy, Best Buy and many other retail outlets– earning him the #1 spot on the What’s in Store Music chart.
Designed as a community celebration and visibility event, Stark Pride Festival and Walk 2023 joins similar festivals, rallies, parades, and marches across Ohio, the nation, and the world each year for the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. Pride events are often held during June of each year to commemorate the founding of the modern gay rights movement, which began after the riots in New York City in June 1969.
For more information, visit the official Stark Pride website.
About the Stark Pride Festival Committee and Queer In Canton
Founded in 2021, Stark Pride is a volunteer committee of diverse individuals that strives to be inclusive by welcoming people of all races, ages, and backgrounds. Its programs, meetings, committees, and events are open to all regardless of age, race, nationality, sex, gender status, sexual orientation, income, religion, language, ability, or immigration status. Queer In Canton, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to cultivate community and create an equal Canton, is the fiscal sponsor of the Stark Pride Festival Committee.
