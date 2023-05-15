Author Ron Leadbetter’s New Book, "A Stunning World of Faith, Family, and Friendship—and The Unforeseeable," Follows the Author on His Many Globetrotting Adventures

Recent release “A Stunning World of Faith, Family, and Friendship—and The Unforeseeable,” from Covenant Books author Ron Leadbetter, explores the various travels the author has taken throughout the world. With each adventure, Leadbetter finds himself making new friends, often having the opportunity to share his Christian faith with those willing to listen to how God can change one’s life forever.