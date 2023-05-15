Author Ron Leadbetter’s New Book, "A Stunning World of Faith, Family, and Friendship—and The Unforeseeable," Follows the Author on His Many Globetrotting Adventures
Recent release “A Stunning World of Faith, Family, and Friendship—and The Unforeseeable,” from Covenant Books author Ron Leadbetter, explores the various travels the author has taken throughout the world. With each adventure, Leadbetter finds himself making new friends, often having the opportunity to share his Christian faith with those willing to listen to how God can change one’s life forever.
Knoxville, TN, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Leadbetter has completed his new book, “A Stunning World of Faith, Family, and Friendship—and The Unforeseeable”: a compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s many overseas travels, his incredible encounters with strangers from other cultures, and his willingness to discuss and share his Christian faith with others.
Author Ron Leadbetter and his wonderful wife, Therese, have been blessed with two children, Lee and Cara, and seven grandchildren, all of whom reside in Knoxville, Tennessee. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, with a BS degree in 1969 and a JD degree in 1972, Ron was hired by the University of Tennessee, Office of General Counsel, in 1972 as its first in-house trial attorney. He last served in the position of Associate General Counsel until retiring in 2008.
A longtime and active member of Knoxville’s Central Baptist Church Bearden, the West Knoxville Sertoma Club, and the Knox Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ron is also a co-founder and current member of the board of directors of the Children’s Center of Knoxville, a Knoxville area nonprofit organization. He also formerly served on the board of directors of the National Association of College and University Attorneys.
“While [I] proclaimed Christian faith early in [my] professional career, that proclamation did not extend to sharing that faith with others outside the United States or even locally outside [my] comfort zone,” writes Leadbetter. “[I] refrained from personally interacting with people of unfamiliar cultures, let alone those in foreign locales deemed difficult or even impossible to reach and interact with.
“Then an incredible transformation took place in [my] life. Roughly thirteen years into [my] professional career, [my] fear of the unknown and unfamiliar cultures was miraculously removed from [my] being. Shortly after, [my] staunch commitment to advance planning of trip details was eradicated little by little.
“Following the removal of fear of the unknown from [my] persona, [I] was, time and again, drawn into experiences falling further and further outside [my] previous comfort zone. Over time, [I] was increasingly blessed with amazing new friendships overseas, wonderful ties with families abroad, and incredible faith-sharing opportunities in foreign lands—‘independent’ travels that have taken [me] to nearly ninety countries worldwide.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ron Leadbetter’s new book reveals the author’s incredible experiences that are regularly intertwined with stunning events most would describe as unpredictable, inconceivable, or even impossible—and virtually always unforeseeable. Accompanied by photos to help bring the author’s stories to life, and even confirm the actuality of those stories, Leadbetter’s novel is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and keep them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “A Stunning World of Faith, Family, and Friendship—and The Unforeseeable” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Ron Leadbetter and his wonderful wife, Therese, have been blessed with two children, Lee and Cara, and seven grandchildren, all of whom reside in Knoxville, Tennessee. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, with a BS degree in 1969 and a JD degree in 1972, Ron was hired by the University of Tennessee, Office of General Counsel, in 1972 as its first in-house trial attorney. He last served in the position of Associate General Counsel until retiring in 2008.
A longtime and active member of Knoxville’s Central Baptist Church Bearden, the West Knoxville Sertoma Club, and the Knox Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ron is also a co-founder and current member of the board of directors of the Children’s Center of Knoxville, a Knoxville area nonprofit organization. He also formerly served on the board of directors of the National Association of College and University Attorneys.
“While [I] proclaimed Christian faith early in [my] professional career, that proclamation did not extend to sharing that faith with others outside the United States or even locally outside [my] comfort zone,” writes Leadbetter. “[I] refrained from personally interacting with people of unfamiliar cultures, let alone those in foreign locales deemed difficult or even impossible to reach and interact with.
“Then an incredible transformation took place in [my] life. Roughly thirteen years into [my] professional career, [my] fear of the unknown and unfamiliar cultures was miraculously removed from [my] being. Shortly after, [my] staunch commitment to advance planning of trip details was eradicated little by little.
“Following the removal of fear of the unknown from [my] persona, [I] was, time and again, drawn into experiences falling further and further outside [my] previous comfort zone. Over time, [I] was increasingly blessed with amazing new friendships overseas, wonderful ties with families abroad, and incredible faith-sharing opportunities in foreign lands—‘independent’ travels that have taken [me] to nearly ninety countries worldwide.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ron Leadbetter’s new book reveals the author’s incredible experiences that are regularly intertwined with stunning events most would describe as unpredictable, inconceivable, or even impossible—and virtually always unforeseeable. Accompanied by photos to help bring the author’s stories to life, and even confirm the actuality of those stories, Leadbetter’s novel is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and keep them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “A Stunning World of Faith, Family, and Friendship—and The Unforeseeable” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories