Author Lynda R. Byrd’s New Book, "My Amazing Journey: A Celebration of Seasons and Travelers Along the Way," is a Captivating and Inspirational Memoir
Recent release “My Amazing Journey: A Celebration of Seasons and Travelers Along the Way,” from Covenant Books author Lynda R. Byrd, captures the impact that everyday individuals make helping to weave the tapestry of a single life.
San Antonio, TX, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lynda R. Byrd, a native Arkansan, currently residing in San Antonio, Texas has completed her new book, “My Amazing Journey: A Celebration of Seasons and Travelers Along the Way”: a fascinating memoir that shares the lifelong journey of the author.
Youth and coming of age in the latter half of the twentieth century offered countless challenges, exposures, and opportunities. For an African American female born and living in the South, challenges, exposures, and opportunities had a decidedly different perspective than the realities of White contemporaries. Understanding quite early that the playing field was far from level, finding ways to discover one’s gifts and abilities, to have one’s worth validated became a lifelong quest, and to learn that the validation of one’s worth when personally discovered is a liberating reality.
Meeting a litany of hurdles, some self-imposed and a great many incited by the indelible elements of the times, finding ways to circumvent and overcome challenges were integral necessities. Learning to see, absorb, and advance beyond obstacles became lifelong strategies while finding strength and even joy in the ultimate process.
Author Lynda R. Byrd is a graduate of Philander Smith College, where she
received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, from the University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana, earning a Master of Arts in English, and a Master of Science degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix. Her work experiences cross multiple arenas in both secular and religious settings. “My Amazing Journey: A Celebration of Seasons and Travelers Along the Way” is her second book.
Lynda R. Byrd writes, “A series of reflections are here. The honesty, and sometimes raw disclosure of events and choices, lend influential ingredients to the overall landscape. Along the way, would I have made some different choices? Perhaps. In all honesty, probably not. I am who I am—a product of a turbulent America, especially to people of color. Notwithstanding, my journey has been filled with the most amazing experiences, people, and timing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynda R. Byrd’s new book shares how, throughout the author’s journey, all along the way were balcony people making seismic contributions, often persons with no point of reference or hope for what could be attained. These contributors to activities and experiences that in themselves seemed inconsequential shaped a life to not just survive, but to thrive against the ceaseless barrage of insurmountable odds. Despite the ever-present realities of injustice, inequity, and racism, hope burst through in unsuspecting ways again and again, daring failure to win.
Readers can purchase “My Amazing Journey: A Celebration of Seasons and Travelers Along the Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
