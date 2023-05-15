Author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr.’s Book, "Never Turn Down a Ride: 10,000 Miles, 56 Days, 20 Dollars," is Set in the Intersection of the Radical ’60s and the Mellow ’70s

Recent release “Never Turn Down a Ride: 10,000 Miles, 56 Days, 20 Dollars,” from Covenant Books author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr., invites readers to ride along with a recent UVA grad as he hitchhikes cross-country and back with only $20 in his pocket and meets colorful characters from Kansas City to Haight-Ashbury, with detours including a harrowing escape from a Tijuana jail.