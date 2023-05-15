Author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr.’s Book, "Never Turn Down a Ride: 10,000 Miles, 56 Days, 20 Dollars," is Set in the Intersection of the Radical ’60s and the Mellow ’70s
Recent release “Never Turn Down a Ride: 10,000 Miles, 56 Days, 20 Dollars,” from Covenant Books author Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr., invites readers to ride along with a recent UVA grad as he hitchhikes cross-country and back with only $20 in his pocket and meets colorful characters from Kansas City to Haight-Ashbury, with detours including a harrowing escape from a Tijuana jail.
Fredericksburg, VA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr., who grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has completed his new book, “Never Turn Down a Ride: 10,000 Miles, 56 Days, 20 Dollars”: a fascinating story about a twenty-one-year-old college graduate who had dreamed since childhood about one day seeing the USA. During his years at UVA, his interest was piqued after hearing stories from two older fraternity brothers. They had apparently driven to California, found work, and returned home at the end of the summer. They were rich by his standards since they had saved four times the amount of money that he could even make for the same work in Virginia.
Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr. received a bachelor’s degree in economics from UVA in 1969. He then proceeded to the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry receiving his DDS degree in 1973. During dental school, he developed the “Burns System of Contract Bridge called How to Win at Bridge Without Really Trying.” He served in the United States Public Health Service before returning to Fredericksburg to start his practice. His son took over his practice with Dr. Burns retiring completely in 2015. Following this trip, he visited all fifty states and over one hundred foreign countries privately. Since 1990, he has read and studied both the United States and world history extensively. In addition to giving presentations to dental societies on special techniques that he developed, he has given presentations on his Timbucto trip and his private excursion to Iran in May of 2000. The Iran talk covers their history, religion, politics, and culture over their three thousand–year period of existence ending with his personal adventure and photographic tour of Iran. He is also the author of the recent book “Leadership Under Fire,” which is a study of the presidents’ lives and re-ranks them according to his new criteria. He still resides in Fredericksburg and is a longtime member of the Heritage Foundation’s President’s Club.
Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr. writes, “In my limited travels with my parents at an early age, I became aware that people hitchhiked. We would see mostly men standing on the side of the road with their thumbs out. That vision would almost always be followed by my parents’ voices saying, ‘Never pick up a hitchhiker’ and ‘Never hitchhike. It is way too dangerous.’ They never elaborated on the subject perhaps so as to not get me intrigued by the idea. Anyway, I got the idea that it was, in fact, a bad idea all around.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. G. Preston Burns, Jr.’s new book allows readers to follow along as he moves throughout the country and faces many challenges, including unsavory people, lack of money, and lack of safe overnight accommodations.
Readers can purchase “Never Turn Down a Ride: 10,000 Miles, 56 Days, 20 Dollars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
