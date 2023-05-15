Author Sally Winter-Swink’s New Book, "To Share Love Again," Centers Around Two Families Who Must Sort Out Their Feelings Over Their Widowed Parents’ New Relationship
Recent release “To Share Love Again,” from Covenant Books author Sally Winter-Swink, follows a widow meeting and falling in love with a widower in the midst of family crises, the joys they experience, and the strength derived from the deep commitment to their faith. Anne and her family and Jim and his family must address their feelings about blending together in rural Iowa.
Peachland, NC, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sally Winter-Swink, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “To Share Love Again”: a profound tale that explores the dynamics of one family after a young woman and her family move back into her mother’s house.
A retired schoolteacher who served in the Philippines as a missionary for thirty years, Sally Winter-Swink began a journey of widowhood in 2015, and from the ashes of sorrow, came the joy of remarriage in 2018. In her retirement, she lives in rural North Carolina with her husband Jerry, teaching Sunday school, volunteering for a Christian nonprofit, and keeping a small flock of chickens.
Winter-Swink shares, “When widowed Anne Horak meets widower Jim Anderson, she is cautious about this new relationship. As she moves forward, her life is challenged when her daughter and family have to leave their mission post in Africa suddenly as political unrest breaks out and they move in with her. Anne’s children must decide how they feel about their mother’s relationship with Jim. Likewise, Jim’s family must decide how they feel about this change in their lives. The Iowa countryside provides the setting for a story of love lost and found, the strength of faith, the joy of family, and the adventures of life with animals and children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sally Winter-Swink’s new book weaves together moments and inspiration from the author’s like to craft this captivating story of a family’s ability to come together in love and understanding. Expertly paced and heartwarming, “To Share Love Again” will take readers on a beautiful journey and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “To Share Love Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
