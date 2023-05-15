Author Sally Winter-Swink’s New Book, "To Share Love Again," Centers Around Two Families Who Must Sort Out Their Feelings Over Their Widowed Parents’ New Relationship

Recent release “To Share Love Again,” from Covenant Books author Sally Winter-Swink, follows a widow meeting and falling in love with a widower in the midst of family crises, the joys they experience, and the strength derived from the deep commitment to their faith. Anne and her family and Jim and his family must address their feelings about blending together in rural Iowa.