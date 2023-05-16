Author Kimberly Fritz’s New Book, “Colt and M'Call's Adventures with Grandma Honey: Our First Snow Day at the Ranch,” Follows Two Siblings Who See Snow for the First Time

Recent release “Colt and M'Call's Adventures with Grandma Honey: Our First Snow Day at the Ranch,” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Fritz, is an adorable tale that follows Colt and his young sister M'Call as they awaken to discover their first ever snow fall while living in Texas. Together with their mom and dad, they travel to their grandparent’s ranch and learn to build snowmen and make snow angels.