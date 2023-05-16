Author Kimberly Fritz’s New Book, “Colt and M'Call's Adventures with Grandma Honey: Our First Snow Day at the Ranch,” Follows Two Siblings Who See Snow for the First Time
Recent release “Colt and M'Call's Adventures with Grandma Honey: Our First Snow Day at the Ranch,” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Fritz, is an adorable tale that follows Colt and his young sister M'Call as they awaken to discover their first ever snow fall while living in Texas. Together with their mom and dad, they travel to their grandparent’s ranch and learn to build snowmen and make snow angels.
Fredricksburg, TX, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Fritz, who currently resides in Fredericksburg, Texas, has completed her new book, “Colt and M'Call's Adventures with Grandma Honey: Our First Snow Day at the Ranch”: a charming tale that follows a brother and sister duo as they travel with their mom and dad to visit their grandparent’s ranch following a big snowstorm, and have a thrilling day playing in the snow together.
Author Kimberly Fritz has always dreamed of writing children’s books but had always been forced to place her dreams on the back burner, putting life in general at the forefront. After becoming a grandmother, Kimberly was once again inspired to try her hand at telling stories inspired by her adventures with her grandchildren.
She writes, “Colt and M’Call always have a great time with Grandma Honey, especially today. They get to see snow for the first time on their Texas ranch, help feed the animals, and play in real snow, making it fun for the whole family. Come along with us on our adventures to learn, grow, and have a good time, exploring new things with Colt, M’Call, and Grandma Honey!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kimberly Fritz’s will take young readers on a fun-filled journey as they discover the excitement and joy that Colt and M’Call experience after playing in snow for the first time. With vibrant artwork to help bring Kimberly’s tale to life, “Our First Snow Day at the Ranch” is sure to delight readers of all ages and invite them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Colt and M'Call's Adventures with Grandma Honey: Our First Snow Day at the Ranch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Kimberly Fritz has always dreamed of writing children’s books but had always been forced to place her dreams on the back burner, putting life in general at the forefront. After becoming a grandmother, Kimberly was once again inspired to try her hand at telling stories inspired by her adventures with her grandchildren.
She writes, “Colt and M’Call always have a great time with Grandma Honey, especially today. They get to see snow for the first time on their Texas ranch, help feed the animals, and play in real snow, making it fun for the whole family. Come along with us on our adventures to learn, grow, and have a good time, exploring new things with Colt, M’Call, and Grandma Honey!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kimberly Fritz’s will take young readers on a fun-filled journey as they discover the excitement and joy that Colt and M’Call experience after playing in snow for the first time. With vibrant artwork to help bring Kimberly’s tale to life, “Our First Snow Day at the Ranch” is sure to delight readers of all ages and invite them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Colt and M'Call's Adventures with Grandma Honey: Our First Snow Day at the Ranch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories