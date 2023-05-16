Author Dr. Robert Vasholz’s New Book, "The Story of When the Trinity Shook Hands," Reveals How Mankind's Redemption Was Promised by the Trinity Within the Book of Genesis

Recent release “The Story of When the Trinity Shook Hands: An Exposition of Genesis 1:26,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Robert Vasholz, is a faith-based read that reveals how the Holy Trinity’s commitment to humanity’s salvation was first discussed and promised in Scripture in Genesis 1:26, which included covenants with God’s followers and the eventual ultimate sacrifice that Jesus would make.