Author Dr. Robert Vasholz’s New Book, "The Story of When the Trinity Shook Hands," Reveals How Mankind's Redemption Was Promised by the Trinity Within the Book of Genesis
Recent release “The Story of When the Trinity Shook Hands: An Exposition of Genesis 1:26,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Robert Vasholz, is a faith-based read that reveals how the Holy Trinity’s commitment to humanity’s salvation was first discussed and promised in Scripture in Genesis 1:26, which included covenants with God’s followers and the eventual ultimate sacrifice that Jesus would make.
Augusta, GA, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Robert Vasholz has completed his new book, “The Story of When the Trinity Shook Hands: An Exposition of Genesis 1:26”: is a thoughtful examination of how the Holy Trinity has been present since the creation of mankind, as revealed through Scripture.
With over fifty years of experience teaching biblical languages and literature in five well-known, established seminaries, author Robert Vasholz has written several books and has had a number of published articles in well-known periodicals, including academia. In addition, he has the experience of speaking in various churches at their Bible conferences.
“It is the covenant made between the persons of the Trinity that has designed the foremost way that God dealt with His people in the Old Testament,” writes Dr. Vasholz. “This work shows how that plan was made at the foundation of the world and why it was there. In fine, it ties the whole of scripture together under the canopy of the everlasting covenant and has secured salvation for all believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Robert Vasholz’s new book will help readers to explore the underlying integrity of God’s oath in an extended line of history through Genesis and show how salvation for mankind and all that entailed was settled by a pledge of each member of the Trinity to one another to accomplish the deed of redemption.
Readers can purchase “The Story of When the Trinity Shook Hands: An Exposition of Genesis 1:26” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
With over fifty years of experience teaching biblical languages and literature in five well-known, established seminaries, author Robert Vasholz has written several books and has had a number of published articles in well-known periodicals, including academia. In addition, he has the experience of speaking in various churches at their Bible conferences.
“It is the covenant made between the persons of the Trinity that has designed the foremost way that God dealt with His people in the Old Testament,” writes Dr. Vasholz. “This work shows how that plan was made at the foundation of the world and why it was there. In fine, it ties the whole of scripture together under the canopy of the everlasting covenant and has secured salvation for all believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Robert Vasholz’s new book will help readers to explore the underlying integrity of God’s oath in an extended line of history through Genesis and show how salvation for mankind and all that entailed was settled by a pledge of each member of the Trinity to one another to accomplish the deed of redemption.
Readers can purchase “The Story of When the Trinity Shook Hands: An Exposition of Genesis 1:26” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories