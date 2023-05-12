Author Francisco C. Sarinana’s New Book, "Modern Day Words," is a Moving Collection of Poems and Ruminations Designed to Bring Light in Times of Darkness
Recent release “Modern Day Words,” from Page Publishing author Francisco C. Sarinana, is a compilation of beautiful and heartfelt poetry that invites readers to take their first steps towards light and healing from their own spiritual and emotional traumas. Through his writings, Sarinana guides readers on a poignant journey to discover freedom from heartache and strife through the gift of his words.
Pittsburg, CA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Francisco C. Sarinana, who was born in Richmond, California, and has a lifelong love of writing, music, and sports, has completed his new book, “Modern Day Words”: a stirring and deeply emotional series of poetry and observations of the human condition designed to help readers facing times of struggles and distress.
“This book, entitled ‘Modern Day Words,’ is dedicated to all humanity,” writes Sarinana “Its purpose is to reach the masses during trying times, hoping to shed light on the darkest places in one’s life. This book is to bring a smile to your face and joy to your soul, while being easy to understand and relate to.”
Published by Page Publishing, Francisco C. Sarinana’s enlightening series is a compelling and profoundly personal assemblage of the author’s writings, inviting readers to take part in an unforgettable journey through the author’s mind. Bearing his very soul with the pages of “Modern Day Words,” Sarinana hopes that his works will bring comfort and peace to those facing challenges and obstacles placed in their life’s path.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Modern Day Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
