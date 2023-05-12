Author Francisco C. Sarinana’s New Book, "Modern Day Words," is a Moving Collection of Poems and Ruminations Designed to Bring Light in Times of Darkness

Recent release “Modern Day Words,” from Page Publishing author Francisco C. Sarinana, is a compilation of beautiful and heartfelt poetry that invites readers to take their first steps towards light and healing from their own spiritual and emotional traumas. Through his writings, Sarinana guides readers on a poignant journey to discover freedom from heartache and strife through the gift of his words.