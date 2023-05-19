Mars May be Acquired by Billionaires, Claims the "Brave New Mars" Novel by Somerset Meece
Billionaires are building rockets which can get to Mars. Will these ambitious owners be satisfied with merely owning spaceships or will they acquire the destinations too?
Key West, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Martian Corpocracy May Buy Life on Mars.
Outside Brownsville, Texas, SpaceX Corporation is building very large rocketships called "Starships." Internet Reporters are streaming "Starbase Live," showing the construction of a fleet of rocket ships that are big enough to populate a new nation on Mars.
SpaceX states on their website that their goal is to produce "the world's most powerful space launch vehicle ever developed, a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth Orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond." SpaceX is owned by Elon Musk, a former World's Richest Person.
Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon dot com, is a multibilionaire who is also building a reusable orbital rocket that will encourage Lunar and Martian development.
Richard Branson is a multibillionaire who is developing a spaceliner that can fly across the Atlantic Ocean in two hours by skipping over the threshold of space where there is no air drag against rocket liners.
These overly-ambitious people will keep reaching up, no matter how much they already have.
A new science fiction novel called "Brave New Mars" proclaims that Mars will be acquired by a hoarding billionaire who will establish another Corpocracy where Commerce owns the economic system rather than becoming a Democracy where the people run everything.
The author is Somerset Meece from Somerset Kentucky. He grew up in the Air Force at the dawn of the Jet Age and expected that aerospace technology would have humans on Mars long before now. He is a long-term fan of outer space and is a member of the National Space and Mars societies and loves "good" space opera movies. Somerset debuted with a naval novel titled "Tin Can" about the destroyer on which he served during the Third Tonkin Gulf Event of 1964. Now, he is extrapolating Modern Consumerism into what will become the Total Corpocracy of Mars in 2084.
Blue Ink Reviews says, "Brave New Mars is a high tech, futuristic, rocket-headed drama coated with a thoughtful grasp of the human psyche and examining the obsessive pursuit of wealth and power and how it consumes its consumers."
"Brave New Mars," ISBN 9798987065518, is at Amazon online bookstore in hardcover for $25.02 (Also in paper and Kindle)
Contact: SomersetMeece@allenmeece.com
Visit author's website at https://allenmeece.com
