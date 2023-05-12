Author Vickie Gardner’s New Book, “Darby y el Dollberry se atreven,” Follows a Young M’ite on an Adventure Into the B’lack Forest and Deep Into the Cave of the Haunted

Recent release “Darby y el Dollberry se atreven,” from Page Publishing author Vickie Gardner, is a Spanish-language tale that introduces Darby, a young m’ite from the village of Dollberry Hollow.