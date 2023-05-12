Author Vickie Gardner’s New Book, “Darby y el Dollberry se atreven,” Follows a Young M’ite on an Adventure Into the B’lack Forest and Deep Into the Cave of the Haunted
Recent release “Darby y el Dollberry se atreven,” from Page Publishing author Vickie Gardner, is a Spanish-language tale that introduces Darby, a young m’ite from the village of Dollberry Hollow.
Littleton, CO, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vickie Gardner, a three-time graduate from the Institute of Children's Literature, has completed her new book, “Darby y el Dollberry se atreven”: a compelling adventure that takes place in the village of Dollberry Hollow.
On the eve of each red moon, the village elders choose a dare for the boys of the village who have turned ten seasons old since the rise of the last red moon. When Darby draws the short hedgehog spine, he is dared to pluck a hair from the cave-dwelling ogre's head and bring it back to the village to earn his apprentice feathers. Darby is scared, but he wants to show the other m'ite boys that he's not afraid to face what hides inside the cave. However, Darby is driven to enter the cave for nobler reasons than plucking a hair.
Author Vickie Gardner is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pikes Peak Writers Group of Colorado. Vickie loves spending time with her family. She also likes music, making jewelry, photography, and traveling. Vickie lives in Littleton, Colorado with her husband. She has two children and four grandchildren.
Published by Page Publishing, Vickie Gardner’s captivating tale follows Darby as he finds not only courage, but something more incredible.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Darby y el Dollberry se atreven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
