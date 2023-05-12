Jason R. Smith & Woodrow T. Fail’s New Book, "A Guide to Being a Golf Rules Official," is an Instructive & Comprehensive Look at What It Takes to Become a Golf Referee

Recent release “A Guide to Being a Golf Rules Official: What the Rules of Golf Don't Tell You,” from Page Publishing authors Jason R. Smith and Woodrow T. Fail, is a helpful handbook to thriving as a golf referee. Smith and Fail use their decades of experience to demystify the art of enforcing a good game, shedding light on knowledge typically only passed through word-of-mouth.