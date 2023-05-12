Jason R. Smith & Woodrow T. Fail’s New Book, "A Guide to Being a Golf Rules Official," is an Instructive & Comprehensive Look at What It Takes to Become a Golf Referee
Recent release “A Guide to Being a Golf Rules Official: What the Rules of Golf Don't Tell You,” from Page Publishing authors Jason R. Smith and Woodrow T. Fail, is a helpful handbook to thriving as a golf referee. Smith and Fail use their decades of experience to demystify the art of enforcing a good game, shedding light on knowledge typically only passed through word-of-mouth.
Reno, TX, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason R. Smith and Woodrow T. Fail, rules officials with over thirty-plus years of officiating between them, have completed their new book, “A Guide to Being a Golf Rules Official: What the Rules of Golf Don't Tell You”: an enlightening and informative key to understanding the full role of a golf referee.
“There are many books covering the rules of golf but very little written on how to be a golf referee (rules official),” say Smith and Fail. “Most people do not realize that almost all golf referees are volunteers. Sure many of them get lunch or breakfast covered while at a tournament. But very few actually get paid. The comradery and passion for the game of golf are what inspires most golf enthusiasts to begin an exploration of the rules.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jason R. Smith and Woodrow T. Fail’s thorough tale rectifies some of the misconceptions about being a golf rules official and demystifies the process of getting involved. Smith and Fail found that, disappointingly, so much knowledge surrounding rule officiating was learned through word-of-mouth only, such as how to become a golf referee, how to enforce rules, and how to help ensure the best possible game. Following the rules of golf and enforcing them are two completely different games, and the authors have mastered the art of the latter.
There is more that goes into rules officiating than the average golf enjoyer may realize. Rules officials strive to help players avoid penalties, act as a resource when players have questions, and aid in setting up the course itself. Jason R. Smith and Woodrow T. Fail hope to inspire the next class of golf rules officials providing insight into a different side of golf.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “A Guide to Being a Golf Rules Official: What the Rules of Golf Don't Tell You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“There are many books covering the rules of golf but very little written on how to be a golf referee (rules official),” say Smith and Fail. “Most people do not realize that almost all golf referees are volunteers. Sure many of them get lunch or breakfast covered while at a tournament. But very few actually get paid. The comradery and passion for the game of golf are what inspires most golf enthusiasts to begin an exploration of the rules.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jason R. Smith and Woodrow T. Fail’s thorough tale rectifies some of the misconceptions about being a golf rules official and demystifies the process of getting involved. Smith and Fail found that, disappointingly, so much knowledge surrounding rule officiating was learned through word-of-mouth only, such as how to become a golf referee, how to enforce rules, and how to help ensure the best possible game. Following the rules of golf and enforcing them are two completely different games, and the authors have mastered the art of the latter.
There is more that goes into rules officiating than the average golf enjoyer may realize. Rules officials strive to help players avoid penalties, act as a resource when players have questions, and aid in setting up the course itself. Jason R. Smith and Woodrow T. Fail hope to inspire the next class of golf rules officials providing insight into a different side of golf.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “A Guide to Being a Golf Rules Official: What the Rules of Golf Don't Tell You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories