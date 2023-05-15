Author Anita Munday’s New Book, "Connecting the Dots: Mind, Body, and Fitness," Discusses How One's Views on Exercise Impact Not Only One's Body, But Their Entire Life
Recent release “Connecting the Dots: Mind, Body, and Fitness,” from Page Publishing author Anita Munday, explores how one's physical body is directly tied to their thoughts and beliefs about exercise. Through her writings, Munday aims to enlighten her readers on how their ideas can impact their workouts and how changes to one’s body must start with changes to one’s mentality.
Alabaster, AL, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anita Munday has completed her new book, “Connecting the Dots: Mind, Body, and Fitness”: a powerful and thought-provoking discussion on how one’s beliefs can influence their thoughts about exercise and nutrition, and how that can become reflected in one’s physical body.
At fifty-six years old, author Anita Munday is passionate about the world of bodybuilding and fitness. She is also a published author of an autobiography, entitled, “Untrue Ties,” as well as a wife and mother of three, residing in the state of Alabama. Diving into the ins and outs of her huge interest in the world of bodybuilding and the mind/body connection, she is overcoming health and weight issues, finding her niche in life with confidence and a new set of eyes. She now shares with you the benefits at any age of making a dedicated change by stepping out of the box, awakening the body, and renewing the spirit.
“This book is for the sole purpose of showing you that training is not so much about the how-tos of an exercise but much more about why we have certain beliefs and, oftentimes, bodies to match those beliefs,” writes Munday. “Although this book talks in detail about the sport of bodybuilding and the training that goes along with it, there are parallels throughout that fit the everyday person who desires to make changes in his or her body. So take the challenge and go deep into the studies of the theories in this book and then take a look at how your thoughts and beliefs have a very strong connection to your exercise/training/workouts. Whether you are male or female, an athlete, bodybuilder, powerlifter, runner, aerobics junky, instructor, or just the average person who wants to make a lifestyle change, this book is for you!”
Published by Page Publishing, Anita Munday’s engaging tale takes an intriguing look at how one’s thoughts can impact their fitness journey and overall health. By exploring the different theories and beliefs, Munday hopes to provide the tools necessary for readers to rethink their mentality about exercise and overhaul their physical well-being.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Connecting the Dots: Mind, Body, and Fitness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
