Author Anita Munday’s New Book, "Connecting the Dots: Mind, Body, and Fitness," Discusses How One's Views on Exercise Impact Not Only One's Body, But Their Entire Life

Recent release “Connecting the Dots: Mind, Body, and Fitness,” from Page Publishing author Anita Munday, explores how one's physical body is directly tied to their thoughts and beliefs about exercise. Through her writings, Munday aims to enlighten her readers on how their ideas can impact their workouts and how changes to one’s body must start with changes to one’s mentality.