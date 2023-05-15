Audrey Elizabeth’s New Book, "Isla Royal and the Enchanted Encompasser," is a Whimsical Childhood Fantasy Story Turned Into an Engaging Adventure Novel
Recent release “Isla Royal and the Enchanted Encompasser,” from Page Publishing author Audrey Elizabeth, is the fantastical tale of an unexpected hero, young Isla Royal. The book originally started as a story Audrey wrote back in elementary school. Now older, Audrey revisited and reimagined the story during quarantine, still enraptured by its narrative.
New York, NY, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Audrey Elizabeth, a passionate writer from a very young age, has completed her new book, “Isla Royal and the Enchanted Encompasser”: a bewitching and delightful odyssey that explores the themes of love, magic, and friendship.
“I began to write this book when I was eight or maybe nine years old,” says author Audrey Elizabeth. “I wrote it on lined paper, which I had torn from my English-class notebook. It was a bit cheesy, if I’m honest, but it was fun. As I got older, I didn’t like to write all that much. So I put all the books I’d written in a box, which got stored on the top shelf of my bedroom closet. Years passed, and the box collected dust. One day, I was cleaning out my closet and found it. I opened it up and found a book that I had named ‘A Wish Come True.’ I sat and read it, laughed at a few funny misspellings like ‘acquaintance’ spelled as ‘aquayntence.’ I decided to rewrite it, and so began my rediscovered love for writing and the birth of ‘Isla Royal and the Enchanted Encompasser.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Audrey Elizabeth’s thrilling tale begins as winter break rolls around. Christmas is just around the corner, and Isla Royal is determined to save the world. Isla could have never imagined the adventure that awaited her this fateful holiday season. But when she received a mysterious delivery from a mysterious man, Isla knew that her life would never be the same.
What began as a quarantine hobby has now become a full-fledged adventure novel that is sure to captivate. Audrey Elizabeth’s childhood imagination has, years later, manifested itself into a riveting read. Join Isla, her friend Zoe, and their newfound companions as they conquer terrifying beasts and gruesome enemies.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Isla Royal and the Enchanted Encompasser” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
