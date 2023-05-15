Audrey Elizabeth’s New Book, "Isla Royal and the Enchanted Encompasser," is a Whimsical Childhood Fantasy Story Turned Into an Engaging Adventure Novel

Recent release “Isla Royal and the Enchanted Encompasser,” from Page Publishing author Audrey Elizabeth, is the fantastical tale of an unexpected hero, young Isla Royal. The book originally started as a story Audrey wrote back in elementary school. Now older, Audrey revisited and reimagined the story during quarantine, still enraptured by its narrative.