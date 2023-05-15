Author Shahriar Jahanian’s New Book, "A Whale Suicide," Reveals the Toll of the Iranian Revolution, as Told Through the Eye-Witness Account of the Author's Dear Friend

Recent release “A Whale Suicide,” from Page Publishing author Shahriar Jahanian, is an enthralling and true story that follows the author as he visits his dying friend Parviz in the hospital and reads from Parviz's diary as it recounts his experiences during the Iranian Revolution, and his eventual escape from his homeland.