Author Shahriar Jahanian’s New Book, "A Whale Suicide," Reveals the Toll of the Iranian Revolution, as Told Through the Eye-Witness Account of the Author's Dear Friend
Recent release “A Whale Suicide,” from Page Publishing author Shahriar Jahanian, is an enthralling and true story that follows the author as he visits his dying friend Parviz in the hospital and reads from Parviz's diary as it recounts his experiences during the Iranian Revolution, and his eventual escape from his homeland.
San Jose, CA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shahriar Jahanian, a retired college professor, has completed his new book, “A Whale Suicide”: a gripping and profound account of the author’s friend who found himself fleeing Iran during the revolution, serving as just one example of the fate many individuals and families faced during this tumultuous time that, as the author described, was similar to a mass whale suicide.
Author Shahriar Jahanian received his PhD from Louisiana State University and taught for several years at different colleges and universities, before retiring in 2017. During his retirement years, he began writing philosophical books and true stories, having published several books, articles, and papers in prestigious journals and proceedings. His previous experience includes publishing numerous scientific articles and ten books available at www.thejahanbooks.com which has played as a source of motivation in writing more books and publishing more articles.
“This is a true story from the diary of a man who was one day shouting, ‘Death to Shah,’ in the streets of Tehran in 1978, and on the next, he was running to save himself from the same thing he wished for another man,” writes Jahanian. “His rebellion was no less than whales’ suicide. He played an active role in leading everyone he loved to the darkest pit with himself. His uncalled rebellion took him to such a stage in life where he struggled to find a safe place for himself. Eventually, the man had to be smuggled out of his own country that he loved very much. His escape led to him sacrificing lives, wealth, and land.”
Jahanian continues, “This story is of destruction. It is of Parviz and his fight with his memories. It is about a battle he fought with himself and the world. One may think that the story is only about Parviz, but it is about all those people, the whales, who went toward the shore and killed themselves. The story resonates with those people who faced similar situations like Parviz and massacred their dreams and hopes.
“It represents those hundreds of Iranians whose words have never been spoken or heard in the international community, if not only for the story of Parviz. All these people were suffocated at the throat and could not talk about their pain and suffering. The atrocities they faced knew no bounds. This is only an excerpt from the pain of millions of Iranians who endured unbearable pain and suffering due to the Great Iranian Revolution. His own experience even had him withstanding the unbearable pain of having his 5-year-old son killed, his father jailed, and both his father and his wife executed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shahriar Jahanian’s compelling tale is a thought-provoking and poignant journey that will transport readers as they discover Parviz and Shahriar’s stories. Expertly paced and deeply personal, the author weaves a powerful and true narrative to help readers learn the truth behind the Iranian Revolution.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "A Whale Suicide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
