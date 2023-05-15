Author Alexander Von Net’s New Book, "Ocean Odyssey: The Amalgamated States Military," is an Unforgettable Novel That Follows a Courageous German Sea Captain

Recent release “Ocean Odyssey: The Amalgamated States Military,” from Page Publishing author Alexander Von Net, follows a bold and intrepid German sea captain from both world wars who had been captured by the American military in 1944, where he was given a choice to help them in their fight against the ferocious army of Imperial Japan or go to prison for life.