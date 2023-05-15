Author Alexander Von Net’s New Book, "Ocean Odyssey: The Amalgamated States Military," is an Unforgettable Novel That Follows a Courageous German Sea Captain
Recent release “Ocean Odyssey: The Amalgamated States Military,” from Page Publishing author Alexander Von Net, follows a bold and intrepid German sea captain from both world wars who had been captured by the American military in 1944, where he was given a choice to help them in their fight against the ferocious army of Imperial Japan or go to prison for life.
New York, NY, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alexander Von Net, who is from and resides in both Boston, Massachusetts, and Jacksonville, Florida, has completed his new book, “Ocean Odyssey: The Amalgamated States Military”: a gripping and potent novel that follows the unpredictable journey of a brave German sea captain.
Out of the well-being of his crew, his desire to see his family again, and for himself, he takes a dangerous but morally patriotic risk of serving in the U.S. Marines during the brutal island-hopping campaign.
During a major battle where he bravely endured the horrors of infantry combat, he is captured by an all-powerful, mysterious, otherworldly being, and he found himself as a guest in a lost undersea world.
After a bizarre, almost-alien encounter, he is deliberately frozen in time for a thousand years and awakens in a dystopian future world that finds itself in a new conflict.
Author Alexander Von Net is a Marine Corps and National Guard veteran of the “War on Terrorism,” including service in both Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Iraq. He is a fan of and a writer of military science-fiction fantasy. His other enjoyments are sports, such as football, boxing, and martial arts. He continues to critique genres, such as TV shows, internet features, podcasts, written novels, and popular movies past and present alike, particularly science-fiction fantasies and superhero franchises. He also heavily studies religion, philosophy, history, and political science.
Alexander Von Net writes, “The U-boat had been an individual-selected class all her own. She was based on the main design of her predecessor and early 1939 prototype for she was among the type X-C Class Romolo-Von Tirpitz whose original early models had been exclusively for sea mine laying. But she had been so much more for her size had been one hand larger than of her earlier model. She was the largest combat submarine of her day though she had been the only one at sea and ready to deploy for combat operations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexander Von Net’s thrilling tale follows the captain as his new hosts see the heroism and goodness in him, too. They realized because of his experience, he could lead them in their struggle to defend their new homeland against a sinister force and with that rebuild a proud republic of legend once known in time as the United States of America.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ocean Odyssey: The Amalgamated States Military” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Out of the well-being of his crew, his desire to see his family again, and for himself, he takes a dangerous but morally patriotic risk of serving in the U.S. Marines during the brutal island-hopping campaign.
During a major battle where he bravely endured the horrors of infantry combat, he is captured by an all-powerful, mysterious, otherworldly being, and he found himself as a guest in a lost undersea world.
After a bizarre, almost-alien encounter, he is deliberately frozen in time for a thousand years and awakens in a dystopian future world that finds itself in a new conflict.
Author Alexander Von Net is a Marine Corps and National Guard veteran of the “War on Terrorism,” including service in both Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Iraq. He is a fan of and a writer of military science-fiction fantasy. His other enjoyments are sports, such as football, boxing, and martial arts. He continues to critique genres, such as TV shows, internet features, podcasts, written novels, and popular movies past and present alike, particularly science-fiction fantasies and superhero franchises. He also heavily studies religion, philosophy, history, and political science.
Alexander Von Net writes, “The U-boat had been an individual-selected class all her own. She was based on the main design of her predecessor and early 1939 prototype for she was among the type X-C Class Romolo-Von Tirpitz whose original early models had been exclusively for sea mine laying. But she had been so much more for her size had been one hand larger than of her earlier model. She was the largest combat submarine of her day though she had been the only one at sea and ready to deploy for combat operations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexander Von Net’s thrilling tale follows the captain as his new hosts see the heroism and goodness in him, too. They realized because of his experience, he could lead them in their struggle to defend their new homeland against a sinister force and with that rebuild a proud republic of legend once known in time as the United States of America.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ocean Odyssey: The Amalgamated States Military” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories