Author Angela Jones’s New Book, "Plantation Tell," Follows a Young Black Girl Who Finds Herself Navigating Life as a Slave During the Midst of Civil War Era America
Recent release “Plantation Tell,” from Page Publishing author Angela Jones, centers around a young girl born into a life of slavery in South Carolina during the 1800s. While enduring a life of abuse and servitude, Lilly learns that South Carolina has seceded from the union following Abraham Lincoln's election to presidency, and soon the entire nation finds itself on the brink of civil war.
Webster, MA, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Jones has completed her new book, “Plantation Tell”: a stirring tale of a young Black girl born into a life of slavery in South Carolina during the 19th century and witnesses the shattering of the nation and the fate of all of America’s slaves hang in the balance as America enters the Civil War.
Originally born in the Midwest, author Angela Jones was a young child when she moved south of the Mason-Dixon Line and settled in Florida with her mother. It was there, as a child, that Angela fell in love with history, American history in particular. This started her lifelong love affair with reading books about the American Civil War, a subject that she has been passionate about and in pursuit of her whole life.
“There wasn’t a more oppressive place for a young Black woman to be than in South Carolina during the 1800s,” writes Angela. “Lilly was born into slavery on the Plumdek Plantation. She was considered to be no more than mere property; a life of servitude was all that Lilly has ever known. Will Lilly survive her sadistic mistress ‘Missy,’ the assaults that were rampant among enslaved girls and women? When Abraham Lincoln was elected president, South Carolina seceded from the union. Soon, other Southern states follow suit. There’s a storm brewing in the South, Lilly is right in the eye of the storm.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Jones’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful and compelling journey as Lilly navigates the life that awaits her as the country around her enters into an era of division that will change lives forever. Thought-provoking and deeply moving, Jones’s character-driven story will leave readers spellbound, desperate to discover what happens next on Lilly’s journey with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Plantation Tell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
