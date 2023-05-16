Author Angela Jones’s New Book, "Plantation Tell," Follows a Young Black Girl Who Finds Herself Navigating Life as a Slave During the Midst of Civil War Era America

Recent release “Plantation Tell,” from Page Publishing author Angela Jones, centers around a young girl born into a life of slavery in South Carolina during the 1800s. While enduring a life of abuse and servitude, Lilly learns that South Carolina has seceded from the union following Abraham Lincoln's election to presidency, and soon the entire nation finds itself on the brink of civil war.