Catharine Roche’s New Book, "Neighborhood 1945-1991," is a Compelling Collection of Short Stories Surrounding a Group of Eclectic Neighborhood Residents
Recent release “Neighborhood 1945-1991: Twenty-One Scenes from the Lives of Everyday (But Importantly 'Insignificant') People,” from Page Publishing author Catharine Roche, is a gripping selection of short stories that catalogue the lives of residents living in a certain neighborhood.
New York, NY, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Catharine Roche has completed her new book, “Neighborhood 1945-1991: Twenty-One Scenes from the Lives of Everyday (But Importantly 'Insignificant') People”: a charming and engaging book that brings together snippets of the lives of different neighborhood residents.
“'Neighborhood 1945-1991' blends storytelling and real history to recount the fictionalized biographies of real-life people who lived in the author’s hometown neighborhood. It is life in twenty-one scenes from back when the days were old but not necessarily good,” writes Roche.
Published by Page Publishing, Catharine Roche’s fearless tale merges fiction and nonfiction to create compelling short stories. Roche uses her own neighborhood as inspiration for the characters in this book. Her honest writing brings new life into people from her past and creates gripping stories that will have the readers’ attention from the very beginning.
Roche writes fictionalized versions of the people she knew and shines new light onto the seemingly insignificant people of her old neighborhood. Her past is an excellent platform for this captivating collection of stories. Through Roche’s profound writing readers will get a deep understanding of the characters featured in this book. Everyone has a story to tell.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Neighborhood 1945-1991: Twenty-One Scenes from the Lives of Everyday (But Importantly 'Insignificant') People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“'Neighborhood 1945-1991' blends storytelling and real history to recount the fictionalized biographies of real-life people who lived in the author’s hometown neighborhood. It is life in twenty-one scenes from back when the days were old but not necessarily good,” writes Roche.
Published by Page Publishing, Catharine Roche’s fearless tale merges fiction and nonfiction to create compelling short stories. Roche uses her own neighborhood as inspiration for the characters in this book. Her honest writing brings new life into people from her past and creates gripping stories that will have the readers’ attention from the very beginning.
Roche writes fictionalized versions of the people she knew and shines new light onto the seemingly insignificant people of her old neighborhood. Her past is an excellent platform for this captivating collection of stories. Through Roche’s profound writing readers will get a deep understanding of the characters featured in this book. Everyone has a story to tell.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Neighborhood 1945-1991: Twenty-One Scenes from the Lives of Everyday (But Importantly 'Insignificant') People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories