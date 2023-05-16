Author L. A. Ray’s New Book, "The Preacher Son," is a Thought-Provoking True Story of the Author's Struggles in Life as He Searched for God's Plan for Him

Recent release “The Preacher Son,” from Page Publishing author L. A. Ray, is a profound account that follows the life of the author, beginning with his upbringing in a strong Baptist household with a preacher as a father. Wanting to break away to forge his own future, Ray ends up on a path he could never have prepared for, ending up in various federal and state prisons throughout his life.