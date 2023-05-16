Author L. A. Ray’s New Book, "The Preacher Son," is a Thought-Provoking True Story of the Author's Struggles in Life as He Searched for God's Plan for Him
Recent release “The Preacher Son,” from Page Publishing author L. A. Ray, is a profound account that follows the life of the author, beginning with his upbringing in a strong Baptist household with a preacher as a father. Wanting to break away to forge his own future, Ray ends up on a path he could never have prepared for, ending up in various federal and state prisons throughout his life.
Clarksville, TN, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L. A. Ray has completed his new book, “The Preacher Son”: a gripping and stirring memoir that recounts the author’s experiences growing up in a strict Christian home as a preacher’s son, his difficult life of crime, and how his choices forever changed to trajectory of his future.
Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 1962, at the age of six, L. A. Ray and his family moved to Jackson, Mississippi, which is the state capital where there were better jobs, better schools, and the chance for a better life. After graduating from high school, the author joined the United States Army to travel and see the world, but it was during this time when his life of crime began. For the next twenty years, L. A. Ray would find himself in and out of state and federal prison, during which time he began writing his own stories and books, leading to the publication of “The Preacher Son.”
Ray shares, “My name is Lawrence Anthony Ray, but please call me L. A. I have been in and out of state and federal prison and read a lot of books, so-called urban books or hood books. Some are good, and some are not so good. I have always thought I could write a book better than most of them that I have read, and I did. ‘The Preacher Son’ is the first of eleven books I have written, and I have a list of fifteen more to write. My books are all based on actual events that took place in my life. They are all true stories of my life of crime, hustling, and doing what I had to do to get paid or taking the easy way out, and from all the books I have read, I feel that my life was worth writing about and most importantly worth reading about.”
Published by Page Publishing, L. A. Ray’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write his own story that was vastly different from the “too-good-to-be-true” books that could not hold his attention. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Ray weaves an intimate self-portrait, taking readers on a poignant journey through his past to reflect upon all that he has acquired through his experiences and choices, leading to his current path in life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Preacher Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
