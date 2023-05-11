New Lower Prices on Hercules Roll Around™ Portable Signholders
Hackensack, NJ, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions, is pleased to announce new lower prices on its most popular portable signholder.
Testrite Visual is uniquely positioned to value engineer it’s products in real time with multiple supplier relationships that exceed 50 years. Testrite Visual’s hands on approach to it’s supply chain as a family owned US manufacturer helps to minimize supply disruptions, and US sourcing means a greener supply chain.
While importers and others in the industry have driven consistent price increases over the last twelve months, Testrite Visual has worked hard to value engineer every step in the process to maintain quality and effectively reduce costs on one of its most popular products, the Hercules Roll Around Signholder™.
“We maintain a laser focus on delivering value for our customers, continuously evaluating each part of a product’s design, from raw material through packaging. As integrated manufacturers, we can control and adjust each and every part to improve yield, maintain quality, and lower costs,” says Testrite Visual President, Jeffrey Rubin, “We continue to prioritize investment in products that deliver exceptional value, built right here in the USA.”
The new lower prices can be found on the Testrite Visual website where customers can see available options, request a custom design, and view available styles in Augmented Reality (AR) for added visualization capabilities.
The Hercules Roll Around™ is one of Testrite’s most popular portable signholders, especially for the Airlines and hospitality industry. Interested customers can learn more at www.testrite.com.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
