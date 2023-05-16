Author Sondra Ammeen’s New Book, "Drink Your Juice from a Fancy Glass," is an Assortment of Poems and Ruminations That Recount the Author's Journey with Stage 4 Cancer

Recent release “Drink Your Juice from a Fancy Glass,” from Page Publishing author Sondra Ammeen, is an assortment of four poetry books that the author began writing after her stage 4 cancer diagnosis. What initially began as a therapeutic exercise for Ammeen became a literary journey that readers from all walks of life can follow along on as she shares her personal and deeply moving experiences.