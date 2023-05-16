Author Sondra Ammeen’s New Book, "Drink Your Juice from a Fancy Glass," is an Assortment of Poems and Ruminations That Recount the Author's Journey with Stage 4 Cancer
Recent release “Drink Your Juice from a Fancy Glass,” from Page Publishing author Sondra Ammeen, is an assortment of four poetry books that the author began writing after her stage 4 cancer diagnosis. What initially began as a therapeutic exercise for Ammeen became a literary journey that readers from all walks of life can follow along on as she shares her personal and deeply moving experiences.
New York, NY, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sondra Ammeen has completed her new book, “Drink Your Juice from a Fancy Glass”: a collection of four poetry books written by the author following her diagnosis of stage 4 breast cancer in which she reflects on her life and the different emotions she felt following her diagnosis, as well as poems relating to other cancer survivors who speak candidly about their own experiences.
After graduating from Seton Hill University with a B.A. in Psychology and English, author Sondra Ammeen earned a master’s degree in administration from Wichita State University. Her career has ranged from high school English teacher to director of community education to high school principal. Upon retiring from education, she joined her husband in a telecommunications business when at the age 53, the author was told she had stage two breast cancer. She opted for a mastectomy and a regimen of cancer drugs, but after twenty-six happy, healthy years, her cancer came back as stage 4 MBC. At that time, she made the decision to do what she could for others and took pen to paper.
Ammeen writes, “My series of poetry books have been able to help survivors and their families by exploring more about symptoms, expectations, and hope. I began this project by simply sharing my experiences and then realized how cathartic writing is for me. Maybe I have taken a bad situation and made it better, not only for me but for lots of others.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sondra Ammeen’s enlightening tale is a powerful series designed to uplift readers who may find themselves in a similar situation to the author, providing a light to help guide oneself through a dark and difficult time. Combining the author’s sense of wit and humor with the seriousness of her situation, Ammeen presents a unique perspective on receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Drink Your Juice from a Fancy Glass” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
