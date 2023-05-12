CarolAnn North’s Newly Released “God’s Love: Extravagant Evidence From Missteps to a Missionary” is an Engaging Look Into the Author’s Personal Journey
“God’s Love: Extravagant Evidence From Missteps to a Missionary,” from Christian Faith Publishing author CarolAnn North, is an encouraging study of the challenges and complexities of love, life, and faith as the author shares personal stories of her own growth.
Windcrest, TX, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Love: Extravagant Evidence From Missteps to a Missionary”: an engaging spiritual memoir. “God’s Love: Extravagant Evidence From Missteps to a Missionary” is the creation of published author CarolAnn North, a seminary-trained and ordained minister and missionary. After several years on the mission field as well as thirty years of inner-city teaching and ministry experience, CarolAnn relocated from Columbia, Maryland, to her native home in San Antonio, Texas.
North shares, “Has romantic, fulfilling love, and intimacy eluded you? Have you finally found the love of your life? If not, perhaps you will find respite in this story because it is the story of how such love continues to elude one woman over a period of several decades. Resolved that love nourishes the soul and makes life purposeful in both magical and mysterious ways, this author found perfect love in God and watched God lavish her life with extravagant evidence of his love. Such perfect love transformed her life and the 'running over' ('My cup runneth over' [Psalm 23]) allows her to freely share God’s love with everyone she meets, both in the USA and across the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CarolAnn North’s new book provides readers with a deeply personal account of the author’s determined search for fulfillment and the sudden discovery of its true origin.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Love: Extravagant Evidence From Missteps to a Missionary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Love: Extravagant Evidence From Missteps to a Missionary,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
