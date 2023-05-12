Karen Byrd’s Newly Released "When I Found Thorns in My Garden" is Encouraging Story of a Woman’s Journey to Healing and Growth Through God
“When I Found Thorns In My Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Byrd is a touching memoir that examines the complex journey that helped lead a woman from uncertainty into fulfillment in Christ.
Mechanicsville, VA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When I Found Thorns In My Garden”: a powerful reminder of the need to be active in one’s pursuit of growth and restoration. “When I Found Thorns In My Garden” is the creation of published author Karen Byrd, the proud wife of Pastor William Lenwood Byrd, a native of Hanover County, copastor of Kingdom Insight Ministry, and the mother of three biological children and four stepchildren.
Byrd shares, “When healing is necessary, this book covers some of the brokenness we go through in life. I would love to walk into my garden and not run across thorns that hurt me in such a beautiful place. I have found out in all that I have shared in this book that my one constant was and still is God. He can heal, save, and set free, no matter how broken we are. This book shows you all the thorns that hurt me. God removed everyone and caused me to heal in my pain. Wisdom came to me and taught me that as ugly as my story is, someone and somebody needs this way out. When you read this book, read it with spirit because natural ability will not understand how a person could become so naked, but just know God can only heal you when you are naked but not ashamed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Byrd’s new book will empower readers as they reflect on the author’s helpful and inspiring advice found within personal reflections.
Consumers can purchase “When I Found Thorns In My Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When I Found Thorns In My Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
