Sam’s Newly Released "Why Have We Forsaken Him?" Is a Message of Hope for Renewed Faith and Celebration of God
“Why Have We Forsaken Him?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam, is an engaging celebration that challenges readers to break out of their listlessness and bring active faith and prayer back to their daily lives.
New York, NY, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Why Have We Forsaken Him?”: a heartfelt message of encouragement based in the author’s concern for mankind. “Why Have We Forsaken Him?” is the creation of published author Sam, the son of a Pentecostal assistant pastor. He lost his dad when he was fourteen. He is a veteran and a retired police officer. He has four brothers and two sisters.
Sam shares, “This book came to me as I was doing my job (courier). The Holy Spirit is always with me. I always pray and ask for the Holy Spirit to ride with me on my daily route. I see things as He has created them for us, things that we take for granted. This book was written in hopes of opening your eyes to the very miracles He gives us each day. There are endless things that He does every day that we just don’t notice. He is fading away from us because we do not acknowledge Him. The LORD’s Prayer is our LORD’s prayer. What greater gift can we give Him than to stand up at every college and professional football game and say the LORD’s Prayer? Can you imagine this happening at the same time? It is being broadcast nationwide. Truly, it is a gift from His children. God bless you and keep you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam’s new book will spark a desire for rejuvenating one’s spiritual life and taking hold of one’s purpose in God.
Consumers can purchase “Why Have We Forsaken Him?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Have We Forsaken Him?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sam shares, “This book came to me as I was doing my job (courier). The Holy Spirit is always with me. I always pray and ask for the Holy Spirit to ride with me on my daily route. I see things as He has created them for us, things that we take for granted. This book was written in hopes of opening your eyes to the very miracles He gives us each day. There are endless things that He does every day that we just don’t notice. He is fading away from us because we do not acknowledge Him. The LORD’s Prayer is our LORD’s prayer. What greater gift can we give Him than to stand up at every college and professional football game and say the LORD’s Prayer? Can you imagine this happening at the same time? It is being broadcast nationwide. Truly, it is a gift from His children. God bless you and keep you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam’s new book will spark a desire for rejuvenating one’s spiritual life and taking hold of one’s purpose in God.
Consumers can purchase “Why Have We Forsaken Him?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Have We Forsaken Him?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories