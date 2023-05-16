Sandra Olson’s Newly Released "Revelation for Kids" is an Enjoyable Resource for Young Believers Beginning to Learn About the Book of Revelation
“Revelation for Kids,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Olson, is an easy-to-follow breakdown of the immense knowledge found within the story of John and the prophetic writings of Revelation.
Inlet Beach, FL, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Revelation for Kids”: a helpful resource for parents and spiritual educators alike. “Revelation for Kids” is the creation of published author Sandra Olson.
Olson shares, “Did you ever wish you knew the future? Check this out! Jesus shared the future with John and told him to write it all down so that we could know it too. From prison to Heaven to the future and back again, this is John’s journey and what he saw and heard along the way. What’s going to happen? What should we do? How will it all end? Get ready for this completely wild and totally true story straight from the Bible!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Olson’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Zach Orr.
Pairing a compelling narrative style with vibrant imagery, young readers will discover a helpful tool for beginning to understand God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation for Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation for Kids,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Olson shares, “Did you ever wish you knew the future? Check this out! Jesus shared the future with John and told him to write it all down so that we could know it too. From prison to Heaven to the future and back again, this is John’s journey and what he saw and heard along the way. What’s going to happen? What should we do? How will it all end? Get ready for this completely wild and totally true story straight from the Bible!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Olson’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Zach Orr.
Pairing a compelling narrative style with vibrant imagery, young readers will discover a helpful tool for beginning to understand God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation for Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation for Kids,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories