Miss Holmes at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this inspiring dramatic crime thriller, Miss Holmes, as its next student production with a unique twist: the classic characters of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are women! Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson work together to uncover the secrets surrounding a corrupt police inspector whose wives have a habit of turning up dead. But this Holmes and Watson face far greater challenges than bringing the cunning criminal to justice. Miss Holmes possesses one of the greatest deductive minds of her generation, but she chafes at the restraints imposed upon her by society and family. Dr. Watson struggles to make a difference at the only hospital in London that will hire female doctors. In a time and place where gender roles are rigidly defined, these unconventional women dare to challenge societal norms by providing an unusual, but necessary, service. Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this theatrical fan fiction shines a new light on favorite characters from the canon, re-examining the Victorian world of Holmes and Watson by exploring the added obstacles faced by these two iconic characters if they were women.
Featured in the two casts are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores, Iridae Cordeau, North Park; Maggie Currier, Cardiff; Sophia Duncan, Northview; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Charlotte Johnson, Del Mar; Amara McDuffie, North Park; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Niki Minasian, Del Dios; Kayla Molkner, Carmel Valley; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Chloe Oh, San Marcos; Harvey Parsons, Encinitas; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Evelina Sherlock, Carlsbad; Steve Smith, Normal Heights; Daria Sopot, Carmel Valley; Addison Stahl, Rancho Santa Fe; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach; Samantha Xames, Del Mar; and Lucy Zavattero, Carlsbad).
Performances are May 25 through 28 on the mainstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Featured in the two casts are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores, Iridae Cordeau, North Park; Maggie Currier, Cardiff; Sophia Duncan, Northview; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Charlotte Johnson, Del Mar; Amara McDuffie, North Park; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Niki Minasian, Del Dios; Kayla Molkner, Carmel Valley; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Chloe Oh, San Marcos; Harvey Parsons, Encinitas; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Evelina Sherlock, Carlsbad; Steve Smith, Normal Heights; Daria Sopot, Carmel Valley; Addison Stahl, Rancho Santa Fe; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach; Samantha Xames, Del Mar; and Lucy Zavattero, Carlsbad).
Performances are May 25 through 28 on the mainstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories