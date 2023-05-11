Creative Team Cal Barnes and John That Announce the Release of "Astrid Experience"
Creative Team Cal Barnes and John That Announce the Release of "The Astrid Experience" on the Official Noblehooks Production Company Youtube Channel
Los Angeles, CA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Noblehooks Productions and Nineteen Films is proud to announce the release of The Astrid Experience, A romantic comedy-drama film starring Cal Barnes (Son of Neverland, Unfriended, Krispr), Lucia Xypteras (Adventures of Aladdin), Rob Conroy (House Plant), Mena Santos (Filthy Animals), and John That (ACADEMY, Hippy Girl), based on an original screenplay written and directed by Cal Barnes.
The Astrid Experience follows the life of Chase Abbott (Cal Barnes), an artist in recovery who meets a free-spirited actress named Astrid (Lucia Xypteras) when he helps her out of a difficult situation at a casting studio. To thank him, she takes him on an all-night adventure through Los Angeles that shows him he has something more worth living for.
Actor/ writer/ filmmaker, Cal Barnes and musician/ producer John That are the creative team behind this feature film. The Astrid Experience marks their second project together, the first being Hippy Girl, a music video by John That that was directed by Barnes in 2014. The Astrid Experience is Barnes’ starring and directorial debut. John That, along with his collaborators Moss Dub and his band ACADEMY, created the entire original soundtrack for the film, consisting of over thirty songs, one of which, Lockdown, is featured on NBA 2K 22’.
The film had its world premiere at the Laemmle Royal Theatre in Santa Monica, CA on March 3rd, 2023, and is now available to stream free on the Noblehooks Production Company Youtube Channel where it had its streaming debut to 2.5 thousand subscribers.
About Noblehooks Productions and Nineteen Films
Noblehooks Productions is an independent, "mind boutique" production company owned and operated by musician/ producer, John That, that produces innovative, video content and ear appetizing music. Other credits include Hippy Girl, That Road, and Jia Jia.
Nineteen Films is an independent production company owned and operated by actor Cal Barnes since 2011, that has a special focus on story and performance driven content. The company owns over eighteen IP’s that are in various stages of development. Other credits include Plunge, Hollywood by Night, and the upcoming Son of Neverland, based on the novel.
Media Contact
For further details, please reach out to:
Nineteen Films
Assistant@NineteenFilms.com
NineteenFilms.com
No Calls
