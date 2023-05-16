Author Dr. Morghan Bosch’s New Book, "Being Gus: Embracing Differences," is the Charming and Engaging Second Book in the Series, "Embracing Differences"
Recent release “Being Gus: Embracing Differences,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Morghan Bosch, was written to help readers embrace the uniqueness of individual differences.
Zebulon, NC, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Morghan Bosch, an associate professor of special education at Barton College, North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Being Gus: Embracing Differences”: an insightful children’s book that shares the message, “Together, we can be different and still belong!”
Author Dr. Morghan Bosch teaches courses in autism and exceptionalities and assists students in research endeavors. Dr. Bosch has written several books and articles on special education topics. She has presented at many national conferences on exceptionalities with the message, “Together, we can be different and still belong.” The series, “Embracing Differences,” is a thought-provoking opportunity to promote awareness, understanding, and acceptance of individual differences.
Dr. Morghan Bosch writes, “Mama Goose knew Gus worried about Charley. Charley has autism. Gus was a caregiver and Charley’s big brother, and she had asked Gus many times to watch over Charley. Gus looked at Mama Goose and said, ‘I miss caring for Charley. I enjoyed taking Charley to his quiet place. I listened to Charley’s thoughts and fears. Many times, when Charley could not sleep, we would talk well into the night.’ Gus had a secret he was not telling anyone. He was planning to not only visit Charley but to stay with him at his place.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Morghan Bosch’s new book is the follow-up to “Being Charley: Embracing Differences,” which introduces Charley and his four siblings, all very different from one another. Charley is unlike his siblings: Charley has autism.
This new book is about the oldest sibling and Charley’s big brother. Gus enjoys sharing life with Charley and his friends and being Charley’s caregiver, confidante, and especially, his big brother.
Readers can purchase “Being Gus: Embracing Differences” and “Being Charley: Embracing Differences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
