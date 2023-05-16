Author Keri Collinsworth’s New Book, "I Am in Foster Care," is Designed to Help Children Who May Have Questions and Anxieties About Being in the Foster Care System

Recent release “I Am in Foster Care,” from Covenant Books author Keri Collinsworth, is a charming read that takes a look at why children are placed in the foster care system, and what they can expect to happen when they do. Inspired by the many children the author has helped to foster, "I Am in Foster Care" is the perfect tale to help assuage fears about what the foster system entails.