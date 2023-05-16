Author Keri Collinsworth’s New Book, "I Am in Foster Care," is Designed to Help Children Who May Have Questions and Anxieties About Being in the Foster Care System
Recent release “I Am in Foster Care,” from Covenant Books author Keri Collinsworth, is a charming read that takes a look at why children are placed in the foster care system, and what they can expect to happen when they do. Inspired by the many children the author has helped to foster, "I Am in Foster Care" is the perfect tale to help assuage fears about what the foster system entails.
Neosho, MO, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keri Collinsworth has completed her new book, “I Am in Foster Care”: a delightful story to help children understand what foster care is, why they may be entering it, and to answer any other questions they might have in order to ease their anxiety during their transition.
Author Keri Collinsworth lives in rural Missouri, where she has the best job in the world as a pediatric nurse practitioner. When she is not treating children or writing, she might be found snuggling with one of her two cats or four dogs, usually with a book to read. She also likes to spend time with her two horses, sewing, hiking local trails, or traveling. She and her husband, Charlie, have six children and have fostered many more.
“‘I Am in Foster Care’ seeks to answer the myriad of questions a child has when entering the foster care system,” shares Collinsworth. “By plainly and truthfully answering a foster child’s questions, we take one step toward decreasing their fear and establishing trust during a scary and uncertain time in their lives. This book is meant to be a conversation starter with your foster child but can also be used with biological children who find themselves in the role of foster-sibling and want to know how fostering works.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keri Collinsworth’s new book is a captivating read that is sure to help destigmatize the foster care system and provide parents and guardians with the answers to common questions children might have about foster care. With vibrant artwork by Maddy Collinsworth to help bring the author’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to find for enjoyment and insightful information within the pages of “I Am in Foster Care.”
Readers can purchase “I Am in Foster Care” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Keri Collinsworth lives in rural Missouri, where she has the best job in the world as a pediatric nurse practitioner. When she is not treating children or writing, she might be found snuggling with one of her two cats or four dogs, usually with a book to read. She also likes to spend time with her two horses, sewing, hiking local trails, or traveling. She and her husband, Charlie, have six children and have fostered many more.
“‘I Am in Foster Care’ seeks to answer the myriad of questions a child has when entering the foster care system,” shares Collinsworth. “By plainly and truthfully answering a foster child’s questions, we take one step toward decreasing their fear and establishing trust during a scary and uncertain time in their lives. This book is meant to be a conversation starter with your foster child but can also be used with biological children who find themselves in the role of foster-sibling and want to know how fostering works.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keri Collinsworth’s new book is a captivating read that is sure to help destigmatize the foster care system and provide parents and guardians with the answers to common questions children might have about foster care. With vibrant artwork by Maddy Collinsworth to help bring the author’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to find for enjoyment and insightful information within the pages of “I Am in Foster Care.”
Readers can purchase “I Am in Foster Care” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories