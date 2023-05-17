Walter Copeland’s New Book, "Mystery of the Shades," Follows a Young Man Who Must Use His Knowledge of the Spiritual World to Help Save Humanity from a Dark Threat
Rupert, ID, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Walter Copeland, who currently resides with his family in Idaho, has completed his most recent book, “Mystery of the Shades”: a gripping story of a young man who must utilize his special gift to help the suffering victims of a predator, until a more dangerous and powerful enemy appears that makes everything even more difficult for him.
Born and raised in South Georgia, most of author Walter B. Copeland’s childhood summers were spent exploring the forests and swamps close to where he grew up. These childhood adventures into the wilderness allowed his imagination to run wild. Even as a grown-up, Walter found large amounts of fascination with stories of both the supernatural world and animals. A lifelong reader, Walter now seeks to create stories with different takes on common interpretations of monsters in general.
Copeland writes, “As Scott Holland struggles to find his place in the world, a situation arises where he must use his unique skills and knowledge of the spiritual world to find justice for the helpless victims of a human predator. But there is another entity, more powerful than any he has yet to encounter, who seeks nothing less than vengeance and will stop at nothing to attain it. Scott must confront this being and its prey in order to lead the restless souls to peace. But will this entity choose to make Scott its next victim, or will Scott succumb to the human evil as it fights to survive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Walter Copeland’s book is a fascinating and character-driven tale full of surprising twists and turns that will leave readers on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mystery of the Shades” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories