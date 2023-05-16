Orfixit’s Newly Released "Flying With Clay Feet" is a Deeply Personal Account of a Man’s Journey Through Addiction and Spiritual Rebirth
“Flying With Clay Feet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Orfixit, is a uniquely inspiring arrangement of personal reflections and poetry that examines the highs and lows of breaking down and rebuilding through God.
New York, NY, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Flying With Clay Feet”: a powerful journey of healing and self-discovery. “Flying With Clay Feet” is the creation of published author Orfixit.
Orfixit shares, “Do you think feelings are real?
“To know the unseen, love, hate, crying or screaming—are these real?
“Open your mind, clear away space and time.
“Learn to believe, share in unexplained treasure we were designed to receive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Orfixit’s new book will touch readers who have personally, or indirectly through a loved one, been affected by addiction or mental health challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Flying With Clay Feet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Flying With Clay Feet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
